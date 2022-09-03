FA bans Hooters from sponsoring under 10s football team after accusations of ‘sexualising kids’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A football team under 10 in Nottingham has been told to cancel their sponsorship deal with local bar Hooters.

The deal between Burton Joyce FC and Hooters sparked controversy on Twitter due to the American bar’s reputation for sporting its female staff revealing uniforms, leading some critics to label the bar “degrading” to women.

It is now banned by the Nottingham FA.

Despite efforts to expand, the Nottingham branch remains the only Hooters in the country.

Burton Joyce FC was founded in 1990 and has both male and female youth, senior and disabled sides.

Both Hooters and the club came under fire for announcing the sponsorship with a series of images of Hooters waitresses posing with the Under-10 team.

“Why Do Hooters Sexualize Children?” one critic asked on Twitter, while others said it was “creepy” and “wrong on so many levels.”

Hooters has been criticized after it announced it was sponsoring a junior football team

Social media users criticized the company for sexualizing women alongside young children

The Nottingham FA explained their decision to ban the sponsorship deal in a statement. “The County FA had not been approached by the club to impose a sanction for the sponsorship and if we had been,” they said.

“The request would have been denied in accordance with the FA rules associated with the Kit and Advertising Rules.

“From the moment we were made aware of the sponsorship, we have worked with the club to strengthen their understanding of the regulations surrounding such sponsorship.

The deal has now been banned by the FA for violating their kit and sponsorship rules

“We understand the difficult climate in which grassroots football lives and urge any club seeking sponsorship to be fully aware of the rules or contact us for clarification.”

The Football Association has a sponsorship regulation that is allowed on the uniforms of youth teams.

In the case of a team consisting of players under the age of 18 on August 31 of the current season, the appearance on or incorporation in any garment of any reference whatsoever to a product, service or other activity promoted by The association as harmful to the welfare, health or public interest of young people, or otherwise deemed inappropriate, given the age of the players, is prohibited,” their rules read.