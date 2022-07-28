F45 stock market ‘meltdown’: shares in the Mark Wahlberg backed gym chain plunge 60 per cent

A global fitness giant, founded in Australia and financially backed by Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, has faced a stock market meltdown, with shares plummeting 60 percent after its chairman stepped down with a $10 million golden handshake.

Ranked as one of the world’s fastest growing franchises, F45 has more than 1,750 gyms in 45 countries with a cult following of more than half a million members.

Rapid growth since its launch in 2012, in Sydney suburban Paddington, caught the eye of Wahlberg, who became the second largest shareholder after founder, CEO and chairman Adam Gilchrist.

F45 announced on Wednesday that Mr. Gilchrist has stepped down as chairman and chief executive with immediate effect, causing the company’s stock price to plummet 61.5 percent.

Mark Wahlberg (pictured center, with David and Candace Warner) was the company's second largest shareholder, but managed to sell 1.1 million of his F45 shares in March and April, earning him 17.46 million dollars ($12.2 million)

The New York Stock Exchange listed the company’s stock opening at $5.02 ($US3.51), but the stock price fell to $1.93 ($US1.35) following the shock announcement.

F45 garnered cult following for its 45-minute functional group workouts that combined resistance, metabolic and cardio movements in a fun and accessible environment.

When action star Wahlberg attributed his impressive physique to F45 training, gym goers around the world were intrigued.

The Daddy’s Home actor regularly promoted the franchise on social media and hosted a number of Instagram Live workouts for his fans and 19.2 million followers.

F45 has collapsed in the stock market after the company announced that founder and CEO Adam Gilchrist would step down as chairman

The fitness franchise has been endorsed by other high-profile celebrities, including Mario Lopez, David Beckham, J Balvin, Steve Aoki, Magic Johnson, Greg Norman and Cindy Crawford.

F45 former chairman Adam Gilchrest said he was “forever grateful” to the franchise and thanked the staff, investors and members for their support.

“To the staff who have worked tirelessly since our inception, you have been incredible in your efforts and I thank you for all your support,” Mr Gilchrest said in a statement.

“To the investors who have accompanied us on our journey, thank you for your commitment to F45.

Mr. Gilchrist has an extensive real estate portfolio, including a $18.9 million beach path in Byron Bay, next to Wategos Beach, with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a swimming pool

International football legend David Beckham (pictured) joined the company last year

“Finally, I’m eternally grateful to our franchisees who deliver the world’s best workout every day to F45 members around the world.”

Mr. Gilchrist will receive more than $10.1 million, including 12 months of rent for his Florida mansion and 18 months of health insurance for his family, despite the company’s stock price crash.

He also owns a $14 million home in Sydney’s Freshwater, on the Northern Beaches, as well as a $18.8 million mansion in Byron Bay a stone’s throw from Wategos Beach.

Even before Wednesday’s plunge, F45 stock had fallen sharply since it went public on July 15 last year with an initial bid of $22.89 a share.

The company said the change in macroeconomics — national production, unemployment rates and inflation — has forced a restructuring of the company.

David Beckham (pictured) is another F45 fan, becoming a 'global partner' in 2021

Gilchrist's colonial-style home broke the Byron Bay sales record previously held by the same home when it sold for $15.7 million in 2006

F45 confirmed it would lay off nearly 45 percent of the company’s staff (110 employees) to cut sales, general and administrative expenses.

“We are taking the necessary steps to properly size our business in the face of evolving macroeconomic and business conditions,” explains Chief Financial Officer Chris Payne.

“While we expect growth to continue, market dynamics are having a greater-than-expected effect on franchisees’ ability to raise capital to develop new F45 locations.

“In addition, recent price movements have made it difficult for franchisees to make use of the financing facilities announced earlier this year.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted F45 for comment.