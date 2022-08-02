F1’s half-term report as the summer break begins
The tired cast of Formula 1 retire for their summer slumber after 13 races across four continents in 20 hectic weeks. The championship will start again with the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa on August 28. Here’s Sportsmail’s semi-annual report on the good, the bad, and the ugly so far…
Verstappen ready for second title
The table does not lie when it tells us who has been and is likely to remain the best driver: Max Verstappen, who leads the rest by 80 points.
It seems that winning his first world title set him free. He operates to the best of his ability and without any do-or-die theatrics. This may be partly because Lewis Hamilton has not been in his gearbox.
There is a personal spirit between the pair that does not exist between Verstappen and his part-time rival and contemporary Charles Leclerc. Verstappen’s eight wins from 13 races underline his dominance. It will take a bizarre twist to deny him a second title.
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is close to retaining his Formula 1 world championship
Blundering Ferrari is everywhere
What to do with Ferrari? Does team boss Mattia Binotto know? Will he have time to answer the question?
The Scuderia get credit for finally building the fastest car. But strategy mistakes, driver blunders and unreliability have plagued them.
Like Corporal Jones, they run around shouting, “Don’t panic.” A calming, non-Italian head is required at the senior level to evaluate how they can improve.
Ferrari makes blunders all season despite having one of the fastest cars
F1 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDARD
DRIVING STANDS
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 258
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 178
3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 173
4. George Russell (Mercedes) 158
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 156
6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 146
7. Lando Norris (McLaren) 76
8. Esteban Ocon (Alps) 58
9. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 46
10. Fernando Alonso (Alps) 41
POSITIONS OF THE CONSTRUCTORS
1. Red Bull – 431
2. Ferrari – 334
3.Mercedes – 304
4. Alpine – 99
5. McLaren – 95
6. Alfa Romeo – 51
7. Hare – 34
8. Alpha Tauri – 27
9. Aston Martin – 20
10. Williams – 3
RACING LEFT…
28 Aug Belgium
Sep 4 The Netherlands
Sep 11 Italy
Oct 2 Singapore
Oct 9 Japan
Oct 23 USA
30 Oct Mexico
13 Nov Brazil
November 20 Abu Dhabi
Curious case of the missing nose button
What a palate over a nose bolt – the one Hamilton had to remove for safety reasons by the FIA, the governing body that asserts its authority under busy new president Mohammed ben Sulayem.
After a three-month stalemate, Hamilton knocked out the bling at Silverstone. We were never told whether he needed surgery to comply, as he had long insisted.
Lewis Hamilton had to remove a nose button earlier in the season for safety reasons
Bouncing Mercedes of the pace
This season’s new regulations allow cars to follow each other a little more easily. Good.
But they also denied us a delightful rematch between Lewis and Max. Poor.
Who would have thought that the all-conquering Mercedes would design a car that is incapable of challenging from the start? One that really came out on top.
Their recent rebound in form, underlined by successive double podiums in France and Hungary, offers hope for the second half of the campaign. Which in turn will give them confidence in next year and Hamilton’s quest for an eighth title.
Many had hoped that fierce rivals Verstappen and Hamilton would face each other again in 2022
Toxic war of words for Silverstone
The build-up to the British Grand Prix was toxic. The instigator was three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, who used the n-word to describe Hamilton during a bigotry-laden interview in Brazilian that mysteriously resurfaced.
Bernie Ecclestone then weighed in, stood up for his former driver Piquet and declared he would ‘take a bullet’ for Vladimir Putin. Ecclestone apologized in full, Piquet with caveats. oh dear.
Hamilton was also unhappy that Sir Jackie Stewart suggested it might be time for him to retire. Such opinions are fair game.
Still, Hamilton called for “old voices” to be silenced in general. It smacked of wanting ‘diversity and inclusion’, but as long as you’re not old or disagree with him.
Sir Jackie Stewart, pictured at the Hungarian GP, has previously called on Hamilton to retire
Everyone greets the halo
Silverstone produced the best of several decent races. Carlos Sainz won for the first time on his 150th attempt. It should have been Leclerc, and that’s another misplaced call that Ferrari bumped into.
But the lasting image is of 23-year-old Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu’s horrific crash. It flew upside down from Abbey, hitting the tire wall and bouncing against the catch fence before stopping, trapped between the two barriers.
Zhou was cut from his Alfa Romeo and miraculously escaped virtually unscathed. He praised the “halo” device that separated his head from the tarmac while he was a helpless missile.
Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou crashed at the start of the British Grand Prix