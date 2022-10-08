F11 title permutations for Verstappen to win second championship at Japanese GP

Max Verstappen missed the chance to claim his second F1 Drivers Championship after finishing eighth in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Although the Red Bull driver still has a shot at winning consecutive titles this weekend as he starts on pole in Japan.

Max Verstappen can win the F1 title on Sunday with four races to go

The Dutchman’s lead is so impressive that only Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez can theoretically beat him with five races left of the season.

Verstappen is currently at the top of the drivers’ standings with 341 points – 104 for Leclerc in second and another two for Perez.

No driver has ever taken such a commanding lead at this stage of the season, with the chance of Verstappen winning it all in Japan.

But what are the different ways he can do that?

And can one of the greatest title comebacks in Formula 1 history offer a glimmer of hope for its rivals? talkSPORT.com takes a look…

Getty Leclerc is one of only two drivers who can theoretically beat Verstappen to the title

F1 title permutations: if Verstappen finishes first

Verstappen needs to be 112 points ahead of his closest competitor in the standings after the race at Suzuka to win the championship.

That would make him only the third driver ever after Michael Schumacher (2001/2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2011) to claim the title with four races left of the season.

If Verstappen goes first over the checkered flag next weekend, he will be crowned champion again if Leclerc finishes lower than second.

But should the 25-year-old claim the fastest lap in addition to his win, he will keep his title regardless of the Ferrari star’s result.

Including Japan, up to 138 points are up for grabs, taking into account the 26 awarded for race wins with the fastest lap bonus – as well as the extra eight for the win in next month’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Leclerc is also trailing in race wins 11-3 to Verstappen meaning if he finished the season on points he would not win the title.

The Monegasque man and Perez can each continue the battle for the championship for at least another week until the US if they finish ahead of Verstappen.

Verstappen who would finish outside the top six would also not give him the magical 112 point lead over Leclerc he needs to win in Japan.

Biggest title comebacks in F1 history John Surtees 1964: 20 points behind with five races to go (point system: 9-6-4-3-2-1) James Hunt 1976: 17 points down with three races to go (point system: 9-6-4-3-2-1) Nelson Piquet 1983: 14 points down with three races to go (point system: 9-6-4-3-2-1) Alain Prost 1986: 11 points behind with two races to go (point system: 9-6-4-3-2-1) Kimi Raikkonen 2007: 17 points behind with two races to go (point system: 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1) 2010 Sebastian Vettel: 31 points behind with six races to go (point system: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1)

F1 title permutations: if Verstappen finishes second to sixth

Without claiming the race win in Suzuka, Verstappen needs at least eight points more than Leclerc and only six more than Perez.