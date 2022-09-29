F1 team boss throws Daniel Ricciardo a lifeline for 2023

Daniel Ricciardo’s options for 2023 have been limited in recent weeks, but one Formula 1 team seems willing to give the Australian a lifeline.

Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren was cut a year after the team, disappointed by the 33-year-old’s disappointing performance, signed Australian chief executive Oscar Piastri for next season.

A seat at Alpine is available, although the French squad has made it clear that they see AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly as their main target, while the majority of teams have already signed drivers for next season.

Daniel Ricciardo has been offered a Formula 1 lifeline for the 2023 season

It means that, as his options dwindle, Ricciardo may be forced to delay 2023 and has expressed interest in taking a sabbatical while a move to NASCAR has been mooted.

However, Haas is reportedly willing to offer the Australian veteran a lifeline. ESPN claims team boss Guenther Steiner – a cult hero for his Drive to Survive antics – contacted Ricciardo before the mid-season break, when his departure from McLaren had not yet been confirmed.

Haas has locked Kevin Magnussen in a multi-year deal but has yet to make a decision on Mick Schumacher, whose contract expires in 2022.

The 33-year-old Australian was sacked by McLaren after a disappointing 2022 campaign

Steiner revealed to German news channel RTL that Schumacher has a ’50-50′ chance of staying with the team, but hinted that they are still interested in acquiring Ricciardo’s services.

“In his situation, Daniel first has to decide for himself what he does,” Steiner told RTL via News Corp.

‘There’s little point in convincing him to do something, he has to decide for himself.

“If he feels like it, he’ll definitely call, otherwise he’ll probably say, ‘I’m taking a sabbatical or something else’.”

Only three seats remain free, with Alpine, Haas and Williams remaining on the grid.

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner says open to conversation with Ricciardo

‘I’m quite open to any scenario. I think there are pros and cons to everything. There are also benefits to having some free time, currently the 18 months I’ve had are more challenging than not so maybe some time away would be good,” Ricciardo said after the Dutch Grand Prix.

‘But then staying active is also good. That’s why I really want to hear everything. Even if it’s a spare, I don’t want to be too proud to say I’m too good for that.

“I just want to hear and see everything that makes sense. It could be something that prepares me better for the future and next year could be one of those years where I need a little patience.”