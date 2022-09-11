F1 superfan Gordon Ramsay walks hand-in-hand with his daughter Holly, 22, at the Grand Prix in Italy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gordon Ramsay arrived at the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza with his daughter Holly on Sunday.

The celebrity chef, 55, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and matching jeans which he paired with a bright blue pair of sneakers.

The TV personality walked hand in hand with Holly, 22, who looked chic in white and red.

Making memories: Gordon Ramsay arrived Sunday with his daughter Holly at the Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Holly flashed her long pins in a bright red miniskirt into which she tucked a plain white sleeveless top.

The influencer carried her belongings in a chic black backpack and completed her look with a pair of black Prada loafers.

The beauty opted for a radiant palette of makeup including fluttering lashes and a swipe of pink lipstick.

Father and daughter day out! The celebrity chef, 55, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and matching jeans which he paired with a bright blue pair of sneakers

Casual: The TV personality was all smiles as he raised his graying locks and hid behind mirrored sunglasses as he held hands with Holly, 22

She completed her look for a day out with her dad by donning sunglasses on her head and styling her blonde locks straight from a center parting.

Gordon paused for fans as he made his way through the paddock to take selfies and sign autographs.

Along with Holly, Gordon and his wife Tana are the parents of Holly’s twin brother Jack, 22, Megan, 23, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three.

Stylish: Meanwhile, Holly looked incredible as she flashed her long pins in a bright red miniskirt that she tucked into a plain white sleeveless top

Unbelievable: the influencer carried her things in a chic black backpack

Stunning: The beauty opted for a radiant makeup palette including fluttering lashes and a swipe of pink lipstick

Good looks: She completed her look for a day out with her dad by donning sunglasses on her head and styling her blonde locks playing poker straight from a center parting

Last month, Gordon and Holly shared a hilarious TikTok video of the pair hitting each other with tortilla wraps.

The chef and podcaster seemed cheerful as they held water in their mouths as they played rock, paper, scissors.

The loser of the game got to punch the other in the face with the food, causing the father and daughter to burst out laughing and spray each other with the water.

Influencer Holly was seen with her hands over her face after punching her famous father in the face before getting revenge later.

Family life: Gordon and wife Tana, along with Holly, are the parents of Holly’s twin brother Jack, 22, Megan, 23, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three

Amazing Gordon paused for fans as he made his way through the paddock to take selfies and sign autographs

Smile: Gordon beamed in the sun as fans snapped photos with him

It took Gordon a few tries to remember how to play the child’s game when he pointed to his daughter to indicate who had won the round.

Podcast host Holly looked effortlessly cool in an oversized white shirt as she let her damp blonde locks flow down her shoulders in beach waves.

Meanwhile, Gordon cut a casual figure in black Nike shorts which he paired with a red Adidas sports T-shirt and blue trainers.

Holly captioned the video: ‘@Gordon Ramsay got torilla smashed’.