F1 news: Williams tie down Alex Albon to a new ‘multi-year’ deal

Williams has confirmed that Alex Albon will continue to race for the team for 2023 and beyond, after agreeing an extension to his current contract.

After being kicked out of Red Bull in 2020, Albon was brought back to Formula 1 by the stragglers this season and impressed by taking the team’s only three points of the season so far.

Williams announced the deal on Twitter, confirming that the London-born Thai-British racer has signed a multi-year deal.

The deal comes less than 24 hours after Alpine posted a message on Twitter confirming that they had signed Oscar Piastri for the 2023 season, only for the Australian youngster to reveal that he had not made a deal and would not be racing for the team.

Piastri said on Twitter: “I understand that Alpine F1 released a press release late this afternoon without my permission that I will be driving for them next year. This is not true and I have not signed a contract with Alpine before 2023. I will not be riding for Alpine next year.”

Following Piastri’s shock statement that rocked F1’s traditional summer break, Albon used a similar template to respond to his own contract news, but this time agreed to his new deal with the Williams team.

Using a smiling face and bending arm emjois, Albon placed; “I understand that Williams Racing, with my agreement, has issued a press release this afternoon that I will be driving for them next year. This is correct and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. Next year I will drive for Williams. Let’s go.’

