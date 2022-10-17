F1 news: Red Bull breaking budget cap ‘constitutes cheating’ claims McLaren chief Zak Brown

McLaren chief Zak Brown has reportedly called for strict financial and sporting penalties for Red Bull in a letter to the FIA ​​after the team breached F1’s budget cap.

Red Bull was found guilty of a minor breach of the cost cap on Monday, following a report published by the FIA.

It is the lesser of the two categories considered offensive under F1’s financial rules regarding a team’s spending limit that has only been in effect since last season.

According to BBC SportsBrown wrote in the letter: “Any team that has spent too much has gained an unfair advantage, both in current and next year’s car development,” he later added that the FIA ​​”according to actions and penalties must communicate at a rapid pace to maintain the integrity of F1′ .

The letter was addressed to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, copied to F1 president Stefano Domenicali and sent to the teams other than McLaren who were not caught breaching the cost limits, including Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes outfit, Ferrari, Alpine , Alfa Romeo and Haas .

Brown proposes that a team found guilty of overspending should be fined equal to double the amount by which they exceeded the cost cap, as well as a team’s resources to work on developing their car. for the next season.

Brown added in his letter: “The overspending, and possibly the procedural violations, constitutes a deception by providing a significant advantage in terms of technical, sporting and financial regulation.

“The FIA ​​has gone through an extremely thorough, collaborative and open process. We even got a year-long dress rehearsal (in 2020), with plenty of opportunity to ask for clarification if details were unclear. So there’s no reason for any team to say they’re surprised now.

“We do not think that a financial sanction alone would be an appropriate sanction for a spending overrun or a serious procedural violation. In these cases there must clearly be a sporting fine, as determined by the FIA.’

Red Bull chief Christian Horner believes his team’s entry fell within budget

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the season finale to claim an extraordinary first world championship

While the FIA ​​has not specified how much Red Bull exceeded the £114 million limit for 2021, it is believed to have been no more than £1.8 million – possibly less.

It was considered a minor infringement rather than the more serious ‘material’ on the basis that it was less than five per cent, at £5.7 million.

The other two teams found to be violating cost cap rules were Aston Martin and Williams, although this was due to procedural errors rather than overspending.

Red Bull declined to comment when approached by the BBC about Brown’s letter, but have already stated they insist their submissions to the cost cap reading were under budget – by a margin of £3million, perhaps more .

Red Bull has been found guilty of a minor violation of the 2021 F1 season spending limit but will not be stripped of the 2021 World Championship won by Max Verstappen (picture celebrates his first tile success after Abu Dhabi with team boss Horner, left)

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record eighth world championship by Verstappen last season

They further believe that they are under budget due to disputed catering costs and health care for sick staff.

Commenting on Monday’s verdict, Red Bull said in a statement: “We are surprised and disappointed to learn of the FIA’s findings of ‘minor breaches of financial regulation’.

“Our 2021 entry was below the cost cap limit, so we need to look carefully at the FIA’s findings as we still believe the relevant costs are below the 2021 cost cap.

“Despite the suspicion and position of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA ​​that we will respectfully follow as we consider all options available to us.”

McLaren also declined to comment on the letter.

A deduction of points for the world championship is a possible penalty for the FIA ​​to consider, but it is unlikely to make it to the drivers’ championship, meaning Max Verstappen will keep the title he already controversially won at the last season. last race, when confusion over safety car rules allowed him to take full advantage of Hamilton on the final lap to overtake his rival and claim his first crown.

While a points deduction for the Constructors’ Championship could be considered, it remains unclear how the FIA ​​will choose to penalize Red Bull, who want to claim both world championships this season for the first time since 2013, now that the Constructors’ title will leave Mercedes. . for the first time in the period thereafter.

It follows Verstappen’s successful defense of his world title after the Dutchman won the Japanese Grand Prix earlier in October with four races to go.

With the publication of their findings on the cost cap, the FIA ​​said in a statement. The FIA ​​cost cap administration has issued certificates of conformity to seven out of ten participants.

Verstappen has since gone on to defend his world title after winning the Japanese Grand Prix

The Dutchman is celebrating with his team in Suzuka with four races to go this season

“The review of the reporting documentation submitted has been an intensive and thorough process and all competitors have given their full support in providing the information required to assess their financial situation during this first year of financial regulation.

The FIA ​​cost cap administration notes that all competitors have at all times acted in a spirit of good faith and cooperation throughout the process.

“The FIA ​​also notes that in relation to this first year of application of the financial regulations, the intervention of the FIA ​​cost cap administration has been limited to reviewing the comments of the competitors and no full formal investigation has been launched.

“The FIA ​​cost cap administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the financial regulations relating to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in accordance with the regulations.

Martin Brundle (photo) thinks Red Bull deserves a heavy penalty after a minor violation

F1 pundit and former driver Martin Brundle believes Red Bull deserves a severe penalty for breaching its 2021 budget cap.

Brundle insists Red Bull should not be taken lightly after breaking the rules, and is calling for a ‘harsh’ penalty.

Brundle told Sky Sports: “It has to be made clear that you are within or just below the cost cap or it will hurt.

‘What seems crazy to me is that a minor violation of up to 5 percent can exceed the cost ceiling. That’s about $7 million. We know this is a huge upgrade of a car, maybe even a B spec for some teams.

“It needs to be tightened up because the other teams are coming under pressure. The team boss will say, ‘Why didn’t you do this? Why don’t you spend a little too much and pay a fine or get a slap on the wrist and go a tenth or two faster?”