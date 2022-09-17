F1 news: Alex Albon targeting Singapore Grand Prix return after appendicitis ordeal

F1 star Alex Albon insists he is recovering from appendicitis and aims for an immediate return to the cockpit.

After participating in Friday practice last time at Monza, the Williams star had to miss the rest of the Italian Grand Prix weekend after being diagnosed with appendicitis before undergoing laparoscopic surgery.

But the 26-year-old then developed further medical complications when he suffered from breathing difficulties due to anesthesia problems.

The Thai-British driver was placed under mechanical ventilation to make him better before being released on Tuesday.

Now that he has begun his recovery, Albon hopes to build up his fitness for the Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks, although he admits the physically demanding nature of the circuit means he is still unsure whether he will be behind the Williams again. car will be standing.

Albon shared about his health on social media: “Hello everyone, Alex here. Thought I’d give an update on how I’m doing.

‘I’m feeling pretty good. I feel okay. Obviously I had a small problem on Saturday, and the doctors did a great job. Very grateful that they got me in good health and out of the hospital on Tuesday.

“So I’ve been in Monaco since then, start walking around and the goal is to be ready for Singapore, that’s going to be difficult.

“It’s one of the toughest races we’re going to go to, so it’s not an easy one, but let’s aim high and see what happens.

Just a quick note to say thank you for the sweet messages, I’ve read them all, as much as I can, and it means a lot. So thank you. Hope to see you in Singapore and rest.’

Albon took part in Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix for his appendicitis ordeal

However, the Williams star hopes to be back behind the cockpit for the Singapore GP

Should Albon be unable to compete at Marina Bay, Williams would likely call on his Monza replacement Nyck de Vries who impressed on his F1 debut.

After the race, the Dutch former Formula E world champion said it was a ‘dream come true’ to finally get a chance in F1 and that he hoped to be a fixture next season.

“It was a great day for the team and although grid penalties were in our favour, in the end we ran a great race, so I’m very happy for everyone in the team and for myself,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ll get a chance next year, but this is definitely a dream come true and I’m very impressed with what we’ve done in the short term, so I’m going to enjoy it now.”