F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart recalls many happy hours spent with his great friend The Queen

A guest arrived by helicopter at Sir Jackie Stewart’s estate in Buckinghamshire. It was a few days before this year’s British Grand Prix and the Formula 1 Grand Prix was too busy to greet his arrival.

Sir Jackie’s staff was concerned and buzzed him into his study, asking him to be there immediately. “I can’t come now,” was the reply. “I’m on the phone with the Queen.”

When the call was completed, Sir Jackie went to the little figure standing in his house whose identity he had not been told beforehand. It was Tom Cruise.

How many athletes past or present can say they kept Hollywood royalty waiting for having a chat with the world’s most famous woman?

Only Sir John Young Stewart, like him, has the unique distinction of receiving Her Majesty as a guest of honor on his 80th birthday, held in June 2019 at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall.

Not that her invitation was accepted when club president, Ben Cussons, wrote the welcome. It was politely rejected by the Palace Secretariat, seemingly without being directed by the monarch.

Coincidentally, Sir Jackie was briefly firing at Sandringham after the rejection landed. “I’m sorry you can’t come to my birthday party, ma’am,” Sir Jackie ventured.

The Queen and F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart shake hands at Buckingham Palace in 2003

They remained friends for a long time through many formal and informal encounters over the years

“What party?” the queen asked. She was told, checked her diary and accepted.

“Her Majesty was the most remarkable woman I have ever met, sensational as a person,” Sir Jackie said Friday from Clayton House, his home on an old game farm in the Prime Minister’s Checkers country retreat.

“She didn’t like cars very much. Horses were her love, as we all know, flat racing, not the show jumpers like her mother, and she loved spending time in her stables. So ours was an unusual relationship. But I saw her a lot and strangely enough I was going to visit her in Balmoral in a few days to show her a movie my son Mark made about me.

“I last saw her in Windsor a few weeks ago and she had some trouble walking. She used a stick. But she was still as sharp as a needle.’

It was through Princess Anne (right) that three-time champion Stewart (left) met the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Sir Jackie Stewart as they view a portrait of the driver during a visit to the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh.

Sir Jackie, or simply Mr Stewart at the time, got to know the Queen through his friendship with the Princess Royal, and then simply Princess Anne, whose equestrian heights coincided with his own triumphs as a three-time world champion. They were both winners of BBC Sports Personality of the Year. “The Queen was a great supporter of the Princess and vice versa,” Sir Jackie remarked.

It was during a shoot in Windsor as Anne’s guest that he, an award-winning member of the Scottish shooting team who narrowly missed roster for the 1960 Rome Olympics, first developed a rapport with the Queen.

As a host, she talked to the guns, and so a friendship was born. They would meet informally for years. “Often she didn’t have a single member of staff with her,” Sir Jackie said. “She would make the tea herself and do the dishes.” A few years ago, the Queen rang the bell of Clayton House and was taken to an outbuilding, a well-appointed hideout known as Helen’s Hut, named after Sir Jackie’s wife of 60 years. Nearby, on that part of the 140-acre site, are statues of deer and a Scottish highlander and calves.

Stewart escorts the Queen to her car outside the RAC Club in Pall Mall after having lunch to celebrate his 80th birthday in 2019

Stewart stated that even on a recent visit to the Queen, she remained “sharpened as a needle”

The Queen took in the scene and mused, “Why don’t we have these things in our garden, Philip?”

To which the Duke of Edinburgh replied, “It’s like a zoo.”

Her Majesty raised an eyebrow.

Sir Jackie introduced her to royalty, or at least facilitated relationships. One of those figures was Salman, Crown Prince of Bahrain, whom he started shooting at.

After an early visit to Sandringham, the Crown Prince wanted to repay the Queen for her hospitality. What to buy for her? He commissioned a larger-than-life bronze from Estimate, her Gold Cup winner who was ridden to victory by Ryan Moore in 2013. It’s at Sandringham. A smaller replica is in Sir Jackie’s kitchen.

Another acquaintance was with Kiri Te Kanawa, the New Zealand opera star.

Queen Elizabeth II petting her Gold Cup winning horse Estimate at Royal Ascot in 2013

“I’ve met presidents of America and they all held such a high regard for the Queen,” said Sir Jackie. “They were heads of state, but they were amateurish compared to her, with her experience and personal strengths.

“Even when she greeted the new Prime Minister in Balmoral recently, she looked radiant. I was told she was in no pain when she died.

‘She was a great Scot and she loved Balmoral more than her other houses. So when the time came, it was the perfect ending for the Queen.’