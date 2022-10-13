F1 legend Michael Schumacher's nephew David breaks spine in horror crash

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s nephew has broken his spine in a horror accident in Germany.

David Schumacher sustained the injuries after a collision with Thomas Preining during Saturday’s DTM rally at the Hockenheimring.

Both cars battled for position after a safety car restart when they engaged contact braking at turn eight, sending them careering into the barriers before bouncing back onto the track.

David Schumacher’s Mercedes – the nephew of Formula 1 legend Michael – is lifted off the track at Hockenheim after a smash in a DTM race at the weekend

Schumacher, 20, was initially cleared after the crash, but further scans revealed he had broken his back and will need six weeks of recovery time

The ensuing chaos caused the SSR Porsche of Dennis Olsen to lose control and engine components flying loose from his car briefly ignited into a fireball on the track.

Schumacher’s Winward Mercedes and several other vehicles sustained heavy damage and the race was red-flagged.

All the drivers involved were taken for a medical check, and Schumacher, 20, who is the son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf, was initially cleared.

However, further examinations later in the week showed that a lumbar vertebra in the back was broken.

The race at Hockenheim had just started again when Schumacher and Thomas Preining collided under braking at turn eight

Debris was sent flying when both drivers collided with the barriers at the side of the track

Built-in footage from Preining’s car showed the moment Schumacher passed him

Ralf Schumacher told Motorsport magazine: ‘When David got home he was still complaining of back pain.

‘We then decided to go to a hospital in Salzburg to have an MRI. It turned out that a lumbar vertebra was broken.

‘According to the treating doctors, this means a break of around six weeks for David.’

The DTM series ended at the weekend, meaning Schumacher will not miss any races during his six-week rehab and will not need surgery.

Chaos then ensued as the cars collided, with parts from the car of Dennis Olsen crashing into the opposite barrier, briefly igniting the track

A fireball exploded onto the track from engine parts thrown from Olsen’s car as cars collided and went off in all directions, leading to the race being red-flagged

Preining blamed Schumacher for the crash, but Schumacher’s mother Cora hit back on social media.

She wrote: ‘David Schumacher is fine, that’s the most important thing.

‘However, I must say that I absolutely do not think it is right that Thomas Preining makes negative comments about our son every time without self-reflection.

“He had oversteered himself and did not have his car under control. It is always easier to look for faults in others’.

His uncle Michael, the seven-time Formula One world champion, has been out of the public eye since suffering a serious brain injury in a skiing accident in the French Alps back in December 2013.

Marshalls clears debris from the racetrack after the multi-car collision on Saturday

The accident led to an argument between Schumacher’s mother Cora and rival driver Preining over who was to blame

Thomas Preining’s car is shown with extensive damage when the track was cleared of debris

Schumacher follows after the race was red-flagged after suffering back injuries

He was placed in a medically-induced coma in 2014 and taken to his family home in Switzerland.

In 2019, former Ferrari manager Jean Todt said that Schumacher is ‘making good progress’ but is ‘struggling to communicate’. Todt said the former racer could watch F1 on television at home.

However, updates on his health are few and far between.

David Schumacher talks to his father Ralf, the former F1 driver, at a previous DTM race

The future of Mick Schumacher, who is David’s cousin, is up in the air with Haas yet to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the current F1 season.

He crashed out during the first practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend and then finished 17th in the race.