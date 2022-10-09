F1 legend Jensen Button says year off would mean 'game over' for Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo

<!–

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he does not expect to drive in Formula One next season, but former world champion Jensen Button has warned the Aussie about the move – saying it could end his career.

The Australian will leave the Woking-based team at the end of the season to be replaced by fellow Australian Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo was under contract with McLaren until the end of the 2023 campaign, but after two underwhelming seasons with results that fell short of expectations, the team opted to part ways ahead of schedule.

Daniel Ricciardo (pictured before the Singapore GP) has confirmed he will not be in Formula 1 next year but says he is determined to return to the Formula 1 grid in 2024

Former F1 champion Jenson Button (pictured) has warned that it could be ‘game over’ for Daniel Ricciardo if he fails to secure a seat in 2024, as the Australian considers becoming Mercedes’ reserve driver for the 2023 season

“I think the reality now is that I won’t be on the track in 2023,” he said after finishing 11th in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

‘I think now it’s just trying to set up for 2024. I think there could be some better options then, so that’s really what all this confirms and now there’s the aim. ‘

Recent reports suggested the Aussie was in advanced talks with Mercedes about a reserve role for the 2023 campaign.

However, former F1 champion Jenson Button believes this could be career-ending for Ricciardo.

He also warned that anything more than 12 months out of the sport is over.

Button says Ricciardo (pictured) should have no longer than 12 months away from the sport or risk being “forgotten”

“To be a third driver for someone of his calibre, it’s a very, very strange situation he’s found himself in,” Button told Sky Sports.

‘I don’t know what he would get out of being a third driver. He is not a young driver, so he cannot drive the car next year on race weekends (free practice), it has to be a young driver. So he wouldn’t really get anything out of it.

‘I think he’ll probably think ‘well, Lewis might retire and then I’ll jump into his seat’, but Lewis says he’ll be here for five years. So he would wait a long time.

“So it has to be the team where he thinks he can get a place for 2024, otherwise it’s over because you’re forgotten after one year in F1,” Button said.

As speculation over his future grew throughout the season, the 33-year-old has been linked with a move to NASCAR and even V8 Supercars.

Ricciardo (pictured at the Japanese GP) says he is just ‘pausing’ his career

However, Ricciardo insisted he was not walking away from Formula 1 and would now focus on 2024.

“The plan is definitely to still be involved in Formula 1,” Ricciardo said. ‘It’s like pausing a little bit, as I see it.

‘As far as my F1 career is concerned, the full intention is for 2024.’

Ricciardo was agonizingly close to starting Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix in the top 10 before being passed late in qualifying.

The eight-time grand prix winner was knocked out of the second qualifying session after finishing 11th, just 0.03 seconds behind Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel.