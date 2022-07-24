F1 great Michael Schumacher’s protective wife breaks down in TEARS during emotional awards ceremony 

F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna burst into tears on July 20 when her husband was honored with a community award in a hugely emotional and moving ceremony.

The 53-year-old has been secretly shrouded from the public scene since his skiing accident in 2013, and his longtime wife Corinna and daughter Gina attended the ceremony in Cologne to pay tribute to her husband’s contribution to life outside the box. sport.

Corinna, who has been fiercely protective of her husband – something that has been criticized by many of Schumacher’s friends – was visibly emotional on stage.

She was there with family and friends to receive the North Rhine-Westphalia State Prize, a recognition of Schumacher’s generosity and dedication to his native Germany.

Corinna Schumacher (left) and daughter Gina Schumacher (center) with former Ferrari boss Jean Todt at the presentation of the North Rhine-Westphalia State Prize to Michael Schumacher

Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wust presented the prize to the sobbing Mrs. Schumacher, who took care of the former driver and cared for him during his recovery.

“Today we mainly pay tribute to the person. A person with a big heart and for whom it has always been important to think of others.”

“Michael Schumacher also thought of those who are not rich. He quietly helped them with very generous donations and his family continues this charitable work.”

Michael Schumacher jumps for joy after winning the French GP in 2004

Most notably, the German star donated $10 million in 2005 to help rebuild communities affected by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

He has also pledged $2.2 million to UNESCO and has funded many clinics and education systems for poor schools.

F1 Haas driver and superstar son, Mick Schumacher, was unable to attend the event due to feeling unwell.

Former Ferrari boss and close friend of his star driver, Jean Todt, joined the two women on the podium and said Schumacher never forgot his roots, regardless of his success and fame.

Corinna Schumacher (left) bursts into tears next to daughter Gina

Those in attendance gave the star a standing ovation, which overwhelmed Ms. Schumacher and burst into tears.

“An emotional ceremony in Cologne honoring Michael Schumacher’s extraordinary career and charitable pursuits with Corinna, Gina and Prime Minister Hendrik Wuest. I met Michael 30 years ago at Ferrari, living his passion and bringing joy to millions of us! Keep fighting,” Todt tweeted.

Former Ferrari F1 boss Jean Todt was at the ceremony honoring Schumacher

Todt told German TV channel RTL he is hopeful Schumacher will one day recover, saying he still sees the former driver and is good friends with the family.

Schumacher’s former manager Willi Weber has accused the family of telling ‘lies’ about icon health, saying he was ignored hundreds of times when trying to contact Michael.