F1 driver Lando Norris ‘invites Dutch model on McDonalds date’ following split from girlfriend

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has reportedly messaged a mysterious Dutch woman and invited her on a McDonalds date after his shocked divorce from girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira.

The sportsman revealed that he had canceled things from Portuguese model Luisinha on Thursday – a year after their romance.

However, it seems that Lando has already put his romance behind him as he has reportedly set his sights on a new lady, allegedly telling her, “I’m single now.”

According to The sunIn leaked messages from his Instagram account, the McLaren driver saw the woman say to the woman: ‘Order McDonald’s come in.’

The publication reports that Lando invited the beauty to eat fast food with him at his hotel, with the woman telling him they had previously met at the 2021 Zandvoort race.

When Lando’s flirty exchange later leaked online, he is said to have hastily contacted the woman and begged her privately, “Please delete them haha.”

A short time later, the star announced the end of his relationship with Luisinha, although a source close to Lando clarified to The Sun that he had messaged the other woman after their breakup.

MailOnline has reached out to Lando’s representatives for comment.

Lando and Luisinha confirmed they were dating in January after months of speculation, with Lando calling the beauty, also 22, his “sunshine” in a sweet Instagram post.

Fellow driver Carlos Sainz Jr responded at the time: ‘It’s official’.

The split comes just two weeks after the pair were pictured enjoying a romantic boat trip in Ibiza in which they looked very much in love.

Lando revealed that the couple had decided to split up on Thursday with a post on social media.

He wrote: ‘Hello everyone. After some time and deliberation, Luisa and I jointly decided to end our relationship, but we remain good friends.

Happier times: Luisinha posed for a photo while in Ibiza with Formula 1 driver

“I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and everything she does as a wonderful and strong woman with nothing but kindness.

“Please respect our decision and respect our – but more importantly and most importantly, her privacy going forward. Thank you for your endless support.’

While Luisinha hasn’t commented yet, she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday: “Enjoy every moment.”

Sweet: Lando shared this photo on Instagram just three weeks ago to mark the couple’s one year anniversary

Luisinha is represented by the Portuguese model agency Central Models and is the sister of actress Beatriz Barosa.

The announcement of the split comes ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

A week ago, Norris learned that he would have a new McLaren teammate next season, as Daniel Ricciardo will not keep his seat.

Oscar Piastri is considered to be his replacement.