F1: Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen to start from back of the grid at French GP

Ferraris Carlos Sainz and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will start the French Formula 1 Grand Prix at Le Castellet on Sunday from the back of the grid due to engine penalties.

The ruling FIA said before final practice on Saturday that Ferrari and Haas had replaced the combustion engine, turbocharger and engine generators in their cars’ drive units.

The changes exceed both drivers’ allocations for the season, leading to automatic penalties.

Carlos Sainz will have to fight his way through the grid in the French Grand Prix because of his penalty

Sainz, the winner of the British Grand Prix and fourth in the championship, has already received a 10-place penalty after participating in Friday practice with new control electronics.

The Spaniard, fastest on Friday, was widely expected to fall further as a result of his car’s engine exploding and catching fire two weeks ago in Austria.

“It’s always difficult to overtake, but he has the pace, it could be a good race for him,” Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports.

Sainz will be joined at the back of the grid on Sunday by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen

“I think he’s concentrating on trying to have a good weekend and minimize the disadvantage of getting penalties.”

Ferrari is chasing their third consecutive win this weekend, with Charles Leclerc triumphing in Austria after Sainz’s success at Silverstone.