F1: Can Lewis Hamilton beat the 300 race curse at the French Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton joins an elite club this weekend and, as is his custom, he is determined to outperform his fellow members.

Here at Circuit Paul Ricard, home of the French Grand Prix, where it’s hot enough to fry eggs on the tarmac, he becomes only the sixth man in history to start 300 Formula 1 races. Kimi Raikkonen (349), Fernando Alonso (345), Rubens Barrichello (322), Michael Schumacher (306) and Jenson Button (306) lead the selection.

What none of them have managed to do is win a race after reaching the three century mark. That is a tag that Hamilton, who has been scoreless in Saudi Arabia since December last year, does not want to wear around his neck. He would rather keep his record as the only driver to have won in every season of his career.

Even Juan Manuel Fangio, the Argentine phenomenon of the 1950s, could not lay claim to the latter award despite a shorter career. By the way, ‘El Maestro’ took part in only 51 Grands Prix when seasons spanned seven, eight or nine rounds instead of the current monster of 22 races. So, by a quirk of timing, it’s Fangio 51; Sebastien Buemi, to choose a modern name from relative obscurity, 55.

Historical distractions aside, the question is whether Hamilton can ever win again. Firstly, he has a better chance than the rest of the ‘300 Club’, thwarted as they were/are by varyingly inadequate cars and in most cases by fatigue and deterioration. Their glory lay in the distant past.

Hamilton’s successes are fresher and he has not tolerated the idea of ​​slipping away quietly. He has unfinished business to deal with after losing the title so painfully last season in a setback so entrenched that some around him wondered if he would ever get over it.

So, even at age 37 and with his skills arguably starting to wane as the sand runs through the timer of his career, he has substantial motivation. This was evident at Silverstone where, with a hint of victory in his nostrils, he unfolded his most spirited drive of the season. It was actually a little less vintage, but it wasn’t lacking in verve.

He also has a complex that helps. Sir Jackie Stewart said he thought Hamilton should retire, a prime example of this. It was a legitimate take on events of a three-time world champion who left the sport after 99 races at the top of his game, one less than he planned after the death of his Tyrrell teammate Francois Cevert the day before what would be his 100th die. have been with death.

Agree or not, Stewart was asked a question and gave an honest answer. That’s how life works.

Not in Lewis’s book. Implicitly, he casually lumped Stewart together with Nelson Piquet, who regretfully used a racist epithet, as “old voices” that should be denied a platform. So much for diversity and inclusion!

But what the great champion needs more than a burning sense of injustice is a car capable of winning. The staff at the Mercedes plant in Brackley speak eloquently about working hard to find a solution.

Their Stakhanovite efforts seem to have failed in time for France this weekend. The car was not fast enough in practice, despite predictions that the slippery track would be good for their famous bouncing car. Their upgrades didn’t shine bright enough.

Ideally, Hamilton would not have completed Friday’s first practice session as Mercedes forced a rookie to bleed, in this case Nyck de Vries, the Formula E champion from the Netherlands. So while iced drinks were served at the ersatz beach bar in the paddock, Hamilton watched the early afternoon run from the garage. It was, as far as he can remember, the first time in 299 visits that he had seen an entire session along the track.

He completed 23 laps later in the afternoon and finished fifth, almost a second behind the Ferraris at the top. George Russell, in the other Mercedes, was one place ahead of Hamilton and one behind Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen.

“We have a lot of work to do, a lot of ground to cover,” said Hamilton. “We are a little further behind than we expected. The car isn’t spectacular and we don’t know why. But usually we make a step forward overnight and hopefully that’s the case.

“I’ll have to dig into the data, but it feels like we’re missing downforce.”

During his press conference, Hamilton did not convincingly pretend that he knew nothing about his historic tonnage. No parties are planned. Or as much as a pie to cut. A pole and win No. 104 are definitely the icing and candles he really craves.

Regardless of Hamilton’s own reticence, cheers rang out across the paddock. McLaren’s 22-year-old Briton Lando Norris said: “I’m happy to have raced in the same era as Lewis. I take it for granted when I do it, but in 30, 40, 50 years I may realize how lucky I have been.”

Nice words. But what about the hard statistics? I suspect Lewis can beat his ‘300’ club mates by taking another win, but it would take something special or strange to get to the south of France tomorrow.

An eighth title? Well, that’s harder.