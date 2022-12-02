F1 ABANDONS the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix. The country is still under Covid lockdowns.

Formula 1 has scrapped the Chinese Grand Prix from its race calendar for the fourth year in a row as the country faces unprecedented citizen protests over draconian Covid laws.

F1 reports this in a short statementFormula 1, after consultation with the promoter and relevant authorities, can confirm that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties posed by the COVID-19 situation.

“Formula 1 is exploring alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.”

F1 bosses announced last year that the sport would return to the Shanghai International Circuit on April 16 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic – but it has now been halted again with no indication of whether a 2024 race is being considered.

It would be the fourth Grand Prix of the season, following Melbourne on April 2 and Baku on April 30.

Sports mail understands that F1 is still looking for an alternative location for the vacant slot and has a number of possible options. However, given the size of the F1 operation, it is unlikely that a replacement will be announced before Christmas.

The cancellation of the race in China marks the fourth season it has been dropped from the schedule. The 2023 season starts on March 5 in Bahrain and ends on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.

China has been beset by criticism – both nationally and internationally – of its draconian lockdown laws.

The decision was made as a result of China’s strict Covid lockdowns which have led to unprecedented civil unrest across the country – with protesters clashing with police in this social media screen grab

Formula 1 calendar 2023 March 5 – Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) March 19 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jedda) April 2 – Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) April 16 – Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) – CANCELLED April 30 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) May 7 – Miami Grand Prix (Miami) May 21 – Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna (Imola) May 28 – Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) June 4 – Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona) June 18 – Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) July 2 – Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg) July 9 – British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 23 – Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 30 – Grand Prix of Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) August 27 – Grand Prix of the Netherlands (Zandvoort) September 3 – Italian Grand Prix (Monza) Sept 17 – Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) Sept 24 – Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Oct 8 – Qatar Grand Prix (Losail) October 22 – United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 29 – Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 5 – Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 18 – Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 26 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

Cities across China on Friday further eased Covid restrictions and eased testing and quarantine rules in the wake of nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and more political freedoms.

Anger and frustration over China’s harsh pandemic response spilled onto the streets last weekend in widespread demonstrations not seen in decades.

China’s massive security apparatus moved swiftly to quell the protests, deploy a heavy police presence, and ramp up online censorship and surveillance of the population.

A number of cities have also started easing Covid restrictions, such as moving away from daily mass testing requirements – an annoying mainstay of life under Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy.

But sporadic local clashes continued to flare up.

Social media footage posted Thursday night and geolocated by AFP showed dozens of people clashing with health workers in white safety suits outside a high school in Yicheng, central China’s Hubei province.

Demonstrators protesting coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions throw glass bottles at riot police in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China in this screenshot from a social media video released on Nov. 30, 2022

Residents confront workers in protective suits blocking the entrance to a housing complex amid a coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai, China, in this still image obtained from a social media video released on Nov. 30, 2022

The author of the post said the people in the video were parents of students who tested positive for the virus and were placed in central quarantine.

One video shows parents kneeling in front of the school gates begging to take their children home, and another shows at least a dozen police officers at the scene.

Signs have emerged of a possible shift in policy to send positive cases to central quarantine.

An analysis by the state-run newspaper People’s Daily on Friday quoted a number of health experts as supporting the local government’s moves to quarantine positive cases at home, which would be a clear departure from current rules.

When called on Friday, some officials from local communities in Beijing’s Chaoyang district said people who tested positive there would no longer have to go to central quarantine.

Authorities in Dongguan’s southern factory center said on Thursday that those who meet “specific conditions” should be able to self-quarantine at home. They have not specified what those conditions would be.

Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (right) sprays champagne with Sebastian Vettel after winning the 2019 Shanghai Grand Prix – the last time the sport was in China

And Shenzhen’s southern tech hub rolled out similar policies on Wednesday.

Central government officials have indicated that a wider easing of the zero-Covid policy could be in the works.

Speaking to the National Health Commission on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan said the Omicron variety was weakening and vaccine coverage was improving, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Sun, a central figure behind Beijing’s pandemic response, said this “new situation” required “new tasks.”

She made no mention of zero-Covid in those remarks or in another meeting on Thursday, suggesting the approach, which has disrupted the economy and everyday life, could soon be eased.