F.D.A. Clears Path for Hearing Aids to Be Sold Over the Counter

The hearing aid change eliminates the need to see an audiologist for a hearing exam and fitting, a process not often covered by insurance. Federal officials estimate a $2,800 savings on the cost of a pair of hearing aids. Brian Deese, White House director of the National Economic Council, said making the change was a “top priority” for the president.

“This is going to make a very tangible difference in the lives of millions of Americans,” said Mr. deese.

Whether it will make a difference in the voting booth remains to be seen, said Jonathan Oberlander, a professor of health policy at the University of North Carolina. He called the FDA’s move a “consolation prize” of sorts, given Democrats’ failed attempts to extend basic health care to vision, dentistry and hearing. The upside, however, is that some hearing aids should be on store shelves by the time the voting kicks in.

Hearing loss is associated with: Dementia, isolation and other health problems in older adults. But the barriers to getting hearing aid include costs not covered by Medicare. There is also stigma – like appearing “old” – that comes with the usage.

April Shrum, 45, of Bremerton, Wash., has been willing to get hearing aids for years but has been unable to get them covered by her insurance. She said that about ten years ago while training to go to Iraq, she lost some hearing when firing guns. But her hearing loss was never tested to a level that qualified her for coverage.