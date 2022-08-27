Ezra Miller damage control meeting Warner execs discuss how to stay on course before $250M The Flash

Miller was first arrested this year on March 28 for disorderly conduct in a bar in Hawaii

Ezra Miller, the troubled star of Warner Bros’ big upcoming superhero movie, The Flash, has been holding secret crisis talks with bosses at the film studio who were considering scrapping the $250 million project entirely.

Miller, 29, along with his agent CAA’s Scott Metzger, were both seen at the studio grounds in Burbank near Los Angeles as they met at the highest level with new Warner Bros. film presidents Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who took over the leadership. the film department in early July.

The purpose of the conversation appears to have been about how best to keep Miller “on track” ahead of The Flash’s June 23, 2023 release.

Warner Bros. is reportedly willing to help Miller, despite claims he nursed a Native American girl from the age of 12 — an allegation the gravity of which would see other stars quickly canceled.

Miller has been the subject of a number of cases over the past two years, leading bosses to consider the idea of ​​scrapping the film altogether, much like the fellow canceled superhero film, Batgirl.

The thought of scraping the quarter-billion-dollar film would have made him swear to clean up his act, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Miller, a non-binary actor, played The Flash in the DC Cinematic Universe. He is depicted as a character on a poster for the 2017 movie Justice League

A Miller representative said: “Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have started treatment”

Earlier this month, Miller was charged with burglary in Vermont and earlier this year was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar after two arrests in Hawaii.

The second incident was for second-degree assault.

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, filed a protection order against Miller earlier this year, accusing the actor of taking care of their child and other inappropriate behavior with her as a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes has disputed that.

Those incidents, and further accusations of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar, which led to no charges, had raised questions in Hollywood about the future of The Flash and Miller’s career in general.

Miller has been charged with ‘grooming’ and ‘brainwashing’ Tokata Iron Eyes, 18 (back seat), who is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They are pictured together in a car

Miller is arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, on March 28, after allegedly spitting in someone’s face and pulling a microphone away from another person while they were trying to sing karaoke

“Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have started treatment,” Miller, who identifies as non-binary, said in a statement.

“I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and upset about my past behavior.

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to return to a healthy, safe and productive phase of my life.”

It eventually led to a mea culpa with the actor publicly acknowledging his mental health issues and saying he was seeking treatment, though cynics have suggested the move is part of a slick PR campaign designed to try to rehabilitate Miller’s career.

Given the recent spate of controversies surrounding Miller, Warner Bros. has been preparing plans to either help the troubled star or scrap the $250 million Flash movie.

Despite the controversy, Warner Bros indicated earlier this month that it plans to continue releasing The Flash, which will hit theaters next summer.

The filming of the movie has already been completed,

The Hollywood reporter also notes that this week’s meeting worked both ways and was also an opportunity for both De Luca and Abdy to reaffirm their commitment to Miller and the upcoming film.

Miller was spurred into action after learning the couple wanted to cancel the $250 million Flash movie entirely, especially if the situation around him worsened.

THR reports how the actor was shocked by the idea and moved to act.

“They care about The Flash. It’s one of their favorite characters to play,” said a source of Miller.

While the finer details of the encounter were not revealed, it would mark the first time Miller has spoken to De Luca and Abdy.

The actor apologized to both of them and promised to work on their own self-care.

Amid the recent scandal, a video surfaced on Twitter in which Miller appears to be strangling a woman in a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland

Neither Warner Bros. nor Miller’s representatives made any formal statements about the meeting.

The Flash is the first standalone movie for Miller’s character in the “DC Extended Universe” of interconnected films owned by Warner, a rival franchise to the Disney-owned and record-breaking Marvel superhero films.

Miller achieved early success with starring roles in critically acclaimed dramas Afterschool, We Need to Talk About Kevin and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

He was first cast as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and reprized the role in Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017).

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, previously said the company was sticking with the Flash movie because it would test well with the public.

During an earnings call with investors this month, David Zaslav, CEO of parent company Warner Bros Discovery, appeared to confirm that The Flash is still being released, along with two other superhero titles.

“We’ve seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them,” he said.

‘We’ve seen them. We love them, and we think we can make them even better.”

The timing of Zaslav’s comments infuriated some fans, as the company announced just days earlier that it would be releasing Batgirl, a near-completed $90 million superhero film starring a Latino actress.