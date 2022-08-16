Ezra Miller apologizes and says they will seek treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’

Disgraced movie star Ezra Miller says they are finally seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Representatives of Justice League star told: Variety in a statement: “Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health problems and have started treatment.”

The statement continued: “I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to return to a healthy, safe and productive phase in my life.”

The Variety report goes on to say that the actor’s behavior has been of concern to the Friend’s stars and Warner Bros., the studio behind the DC Comics movie franchise.

The Flash, starring Miller in the lead role, will be released in theaters on June 23, 2023. In the film, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both play versions of Bruce Wayne and Batman.

As recently as last spring, Miller was still reshooting scenes for the film, according to the Hollywood reporter.

Earlier in August, Miller was arrested and charged with burglary after police alleged the actor broke into a house nearby in May and stole bottles of liquor.

The future of The Flash franchise may have been clouded by Miller’s controversies, and their most recent arrest marked the actor’s third arrest this year.

Vermont state police said they had received a complaint that Miller broke into an empty house in early May.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage of the area and recorded witness statements before charging the actor.

Miller, a non-binary actor, played The Flash in the DC Cinematic Universe. He is depicted as a character on a poster for the 2017 movie Justice League

rolling stone previously reported in June that the Fantastic Beasts star had a 25-year-old mother and three young children living on their farm, where firearms were reportedly lying around.

One person interviewed for the story claimed that a one-year-old on Miller’s property – allegedly an unlicensed cannabis farm – had been found with a stray bullet in their mouth.

Miller has been the subject of numerous controversies in recent months, and they have been accused of disturbing and violent behavior dating back to at least 2020.

That year, a video reportedly showed the actor strangling a woman while at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

A source told Variety that the incident happened after “pushy fans” approached Miller and the actor lost patience.

Miller has never publicly raised the incident.

Miller has been charged with ‘grooming’ and ‘brainwashing’ Tokata Iron Eyes, 18 (back seat), who is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They are pictured together in a car

A woman claimed that Variety that in March 2020 Miller became combative and harassed her in her Berlin apartment after telling them not to smoke indoors.

“That just misled them,” said the woman, identified only by her first name, Nadia. “I’ve asked them about twenty times, maybe more. They started to insult me. I’m a “transphobic piece of shit.” I am a ‘Nazi’.

“It got so, so stressful for me. They walked through my house, looking at everything, touching everything and spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.’

She couldn’t let Miller leave until after a half-hour confrontation when she finally called the police, and the incident made her feel “unsafe.”

Last month, it was reported that the investigation had been halted because Miller was no longer in the country.

Miller also made headlines in January when they posted a now-deleted video to Instagram threatening members of the Ku Klux Klan operating in Beulaville, North Carolina.

Miller was arrested for the first time this year on March 28 for disorderly conduct in a bar in Hawaii

Miller told members of the Klan to kill themselves with their own weapons, otherwise “we’ll do it for you if you want.”

The troubled actor has been arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and another for second-degree assault.

Miller was arrested at the Margarita Village bar in March for allegedly harassing some customers with belligerent behavior and charged with disorderly conduct and intimidation.

The incident began when Miller allegedly threw obscenities at a 23-year-old woman who sang karaoke. The actor also tried to grab the microphone from her mid-song.

Later that same evening, Miller jumped out at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts at the bar. Police were eventually called in to deal with the out-of-control star.

Bodycam footage from the encounter with the law shows the furious actor complaining that he was the real victim of assault before demanding full names and badge numbers from the police officers.

“I’ve been attacked for NFT crypto art,” Ezra yelled. “What’s your name and your badge number?”

Miller was referring to NFTs – digital images or videos that can be sold as works of art in their original formats.

Miller is arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, on March 28, after allegedly spitting in someone’s face and pulling a microphone away from another person while they were trying to sing karaoke

‘Tell me your name and your badge number! First and last name!

‘Tell me your name and your badge number! Now tell me your name and your badge number!

Weeks after that incident, Miller was arrested a second time in Hawaii over claims the actor threw a chair at a woman’s head after the star refused to leave her home when asked.

The woman suffered a scar on her forehead and Miller was charged with second-degree assault.

The We Need To Talk About Kevin actor was also recently charged with hosting teenage runaway Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents filed a restraining order against the star.

The actor also reportedly tried to get into bed with the teen – a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe – during a trip to London when Iron Eyes was only 14, DailyMail.com reported.

Tokata’s mother Dr. Sara Jumping Eagle said she and her attorney husband Chase Iron Eyes have “no idea” where the 18-year-old is — after filing legal documents for a protection order against Miller on behalf of their activist child.

The mother said she last saw Tokata in Santa Monica on May 29 during a harrowing street encounter after she and Chase flew out of their North Dakota home following a tip that the teen was in California with the Flash star.

Miller and Tokata jumped into a taxi after being confronted and ran away, she said.

Sara couldn’t hold back her tears, telling DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview: “I would say to her now what I said to her then as she walked down the road from me: “I love you and I want you to be safe.” .”‘

The parents allege in a lawsuit that the actor gave their underage child drugs, including LSD, and disrupted their private education in Massachusetts to the point that they dropped out of Bard College in Simon’s Rock in December.

When they flew to Miller’s home in Stamford, Vermont in January to pick up Tokata, they were said to have found bruises on their child’s body. Tokata also no longer had a driver’s license, car keys or bank card.