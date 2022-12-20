Eyewitness in Tory Lanez trial claims he saw singer beating Megan Thee Stallion

An eyewitness in Tory Lanez’s trial told the court that he saw the singer, his driver and Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion’s assistant, kick and punch the female rapper as she lay on the floor, wounded by gunfire.

Sean Kelly, whose Hollywood Hills home overlooks where the shooting took place in July 2020, took the stand on Tuesday, telling jurors he believed the trio was “trying to kill her.”

He told the court that Lanez yelled “a deluge of swear words” at Megan, using words like “son of a bitch” and the n-word.

‘He went crazy. He was very agitated,” added Kelly, whose hour of dramatic testimony as a defense witness was often conflicting depending on whether it was the prosecution or the defense asking the questions.

Tory Lanez was seen in court on Tuesday in a powder blue suit and white turtleneck. A defense witness claimed he saw the singer punch Megan Thee Stallion (pictured in court last week) after she was shot

Video footage showed the moments after the July 12, 2020 shooting, with Lanez and Thee Stallion, and a third person lying on the ground when authorities arrived

He told the court that Lanez “shot all over the place, four or five times,” but also said he thought “the girl” (Kelsey Harris) “fired the first shot.”

Lanez, 30 – who wore a powder blue suit and white turtleneck at the Los Angeles Criminal Court on Tuesday – has pleaded three charges of assaulting Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a concealed handgun in a vehicle and firing a firearm with gross negligence.

The Canadian-born musician – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – could face up to 18 years in prison if convicted of all three offences, plus possible deportation.

In her testimony last week, Megan, 27, told the jury of seven women and five men that on July 12, 2020, she and Lanez went to a pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner — who may be called as a defense witness — and were in his SUV in the Hollywood Hills with Megan’s assistant and best friend, Kelsey Harris, when an argument broke out.

Megan – real name Megan Pete – asked the driver to stop the car and she got out – then she said Lanez yelled “Dance b-ch” and fired a gun at her several times, injuring her feet so badly she had to have surgery had to be.

She also testified that Lanez offered her and Harris a million dollars to keep quiet about the shooting.

The defense witness told the court on Tuesday that he first saw Megan and her ex-assistant Kelsey Harris (right) in a violent fight before the shooting. He claimed that Harris, Lanez, and Lanez’s driver began beating the rapper to the ground

Megan Thee Stallion shares photos of the injuries her foot suffered after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her

Lanez – who is out on $350,000 bail – later apologized to her, saying he was drunk at the time of the shooting.

Meanwhile, his defense team has promoted the theory that it wasn’t Lanez but Harris who fired the gun in a fit of jealousy and anger at Megan when she found out the singer had “stabbed her in the back” by sleeping with Lanez, who had killed Kelsey. had. have an eye on.

Kelly told the jury on Tuesday that he was awakened around 4:30 a.m. by the sound of screaming and loud voices in the driveway outside his home.

He got up to investigate, went out on the balcony of his second floor bedroom, and two girls were fighting outside a car.

“They pulled hair and hit each other — it was pretty violent,” he said.

The “taller man” (Lanez’s driver) got out of the car and approached the girls to try and break them up, Kelly told the court.

“Then I heard what I thought were fireworks…..I saw a muzzle flash about the same time the shorter gentleman (Lanez, who is 5ft 8in) got out of the car.”

He said the first muzzle flash was “near the girls,” but when attorney George Mgdesyan asked him, “Who had the gun?” Kelly said, “I never saw a gun—I just saw a flash.”

“Where did you see the flashes come from?” asked the lawyer. “The girl (Harris),” Kelly said.

“Have you ever heard anyone say ‘Dans b——ch’? Kelly was asked and replied ‘No’.

In her testimony last week, Megan, 27, told the jury of seven women and five men that she and Lanez were leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home on July 12, 2020 when an argument broke out. The two women are photographed together during an Instagram Live the night of the shooting

Mgdesyan asked Kelly several times, “When you saw the woman shoot, then you saw the smaller man appear and try to take the gun from her.”

Kelly kept pointing out that everything was moving very quickly, and in a sarcastic response that sparked giggles in the packed courtroom, he said, “It’s not like he said, ‘Excuse me, can I have the gun, it’s my turn.'”

Under pressure from Mgdesyan, he added that he believed the girl (Harris) “fired the first shot… Then I believe he (Lanez) started firing.”

After the shooting, Kelly said, he saw Megan “crawl and stumble” into the nearby driveway and “all three of them (Lanez, Harris and Lanez’s driver) hit her.”

She was curled up on the floor in a fetal position. They all beat her, punched and kicked her…. It seemed to me they were trying to kill her.’

When Lanez’s driver said police were on their way, he continued, “They picked her up and looked like they were going to throw her into the (nearby creek).

“They dragged her across the street, put her in the car and left.”

Under cross-examination by Deputy District Attorney Alex Bott, Kelly said, “I saw the muzzle flash as the lesser gentleman (Lanez) got out of the car.

“He fired everywhere—four or five shots.

“The little man got out of the car and then shot at the girl. She was kicking all the time. She fell in the middle of the road.’

Kelly told Bott that after she was shot, she “crawled away and rolled into a ball.” And Lanez yelled a barrage of swear words at her, including words like “Mother – um, and n****r.”

‘He went crazy. He was really agitated,” he added.