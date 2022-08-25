Eye patch-clad Phillip Schofield undergoes second surgery for ‘debilitating’ eye condition

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He’s keeping fans updated on his “debilitating” eye condition while undergoing surgery.

And Phillip Schofield took to Instagram from the hospital on Thursday to reveal that ‘floaters’ have now been removed from both eyes.

The 60-year-old presenter was dressed in an eye patch as he posed for a photo with his doctor and the team, adding that he aspired to be “summer free.”

‘Floater free’: Eyepatch-clad Phillip Schofield, 60, shared an update on his ‘debilitating’ eye condition after having his second surgery on Thursday

Phillip donned a surgical gown as he settled into a chair as the medical team gathered around him.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: ‘Now my right eye is done! Thank you Prof Stanga and his great team.

“If the success of my summer has to be float free, that’s good enough for me.”

Eye condition: Phillip posed for a smiley selfie outside last month after undergoing surgery on his left eye, with the bandage covering it

Last month, Phillip posed outside for a smiley selfie after undergoing surgery on his left eye, with the bandage covering it.

“Finally the INCREDIBLY frustrating floaters have been sucked out of my left eye,” wrote the This Morning host.

Speaking about his condition in 2020 on This Morning, he revealed: “My retinas don’t come off, but I have debilitating eye floaters.”

He is thought to have undergone a vitrectomy, the surgery he previously described as “the only way” to help with his condition.

Post-operative: Talking about his condition on This Morning in 2020, he revealed: ‘My retinas won’t come off, but I have debilitating eye floaters’

“I’m on the cutting edge of it all, I can tell you, because the only way to treat them is a vitrectomy, where they suck the jelly out of your eye.”

At the time, Phillip explained that he hoped to be the first person in the UK to undergo a ‘half vitrectomy’ procedure, explaining: ‘They are trying to pioneer a half vitrectomy that started in America – see I know a lot of this!

“You have half the vitrectomy, take out the floaters, but you won’t get a cataract. And I hope I’m the first person in the country to get this!

‘They’re driving me crazy! My vision is like a filthy bathroom window floating in front of my eyes, and it’s driving me crazy,” the TV personality continued.

Confused: It comes as Phillip and his This Morning co-star, Holly Willoughby, are brutally rejected from National Television Awards nominations (pictured in June 2022)

It comes as Phillip and his This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby have been brutally rejected in nominations for the upcoming 27th National Television Awards.

Although the double act was turned down by the organizers during the day, Alison Hammond, 47, one of the Friday presenters of the program, received a nod.

She will be up against Ant and Dec, both 46, who are shortlisted for the 21st straight year, while the ITV show itself will compete with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women for the Daytime Award.

Featuring a brand new venue at Wembley’s OVO Arena, the star-studded awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 15 September from 8pm, hosted by Joel Dommett.