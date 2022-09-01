EY worker death: TikTok Aussie blasts toxic’ work culture at Big 4 consulting firms

A young woman has named Australia’s top four consultancies, claiming they create a “toxic and hyper-competitive environment” that pushes staff to breaking point.

The Big 4, as accounting giants Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, PwC and Deloitte are known, have been thrust into the spotlight this week following the tragic death of a senior EY employee in Sydney over the weekend.

The woman, now known as 27 and not 33 as previously reported, was last seen alive on a secure terrace on the 10th floor of the EY Tower in Sydney’s CBD around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Many former and current employees have since spoken about their experiences working at the well-known companies, claiming that the stressful work culture has prompted many to leave after just a few years.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that the alleged culture at any of the companies mentioned contributed to the woman’s death.

Carla Efstratiou, who runs the TikTok ‘gowokego brokers’, said she was “not surprised” to hear about the tragedy over the weekend.

“These companies have so much to answer for,” she said.

“They have created this toxic environment that is hyper-competitive, requiring inhumanely long hours of work that will send everyone over the edge.”

Ms Efstratiou said university graduates often sought jobs in the Big 4 because of their reputation, their flashy offices and the thought of working at a ‘prestigious’ company was too good to pass up.

The supposedly toxic environment of the Big 4 has been spotlighted by the tragic death of an EY employee in Sydney over the weekend (photo, company’s Sydney office)

Carla Efstratiou, who runs the TikTok account, claimed there was a ‘toxic’ work culture at the Big 4 companies

“Then you get there and you might get a free lunch and a view of the city harbor, but at what cost?” she said.

“You have to stay there 12 or 14 hours a day, you get paid peanuts for the amount of work you do and you are surrounded by a cohort of selfish narcissists who will stab you in the back.”

Ms Efstratiou said young employees should know that ‘the loss of your mental health is not worth a spreadsheet’.

Her video, which has been viewed more than 380,000 times, was inundated with comments from many current and former employees.

‘I worked there. I hated it. Soul destroying. Never been treated so badly by management,” one commented.

Another said they had a “wretched” internship experience at one of the major companies and vowed to “never accept a full-time offer.”

“I worked at Big 4 for three years, my mental health almost made me give up on life. Leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said another.

“As an ex (Big 4) manager, I can tell you it’s bad. Partners and senior managers ignore issues and HR wouldn’t help me until after I resigned,” one person wrote.

Past and current employees of some of the Big 4 companies claim they were overworked for little pay, and many were ‘burnt out’ within a few years

One woman said she had her very first panic attack at one of the companies.

“You’ll never see me working at Big 4. I can’t bear to see it romanticized online when it really is a nightmare,” added another.

“My mom used to work for one of these big accounting firms in Sydney CBD, she was one of their top recruits and they sent her abroad, she left after a year because she couldn’t take it anymore and the stress was too much,” said the one.

“Big 4 is one of the most toxic work environments possible.”

“It’s the fact that they lie to potential candidates. I did an internship at a Big4 company and they sold me the work-life balance, but as an intern I worked 70 hours a week,” one wrote.

Ms Efstratiou told the Daily Mail Australia that although she didn’t work for any of the companies herself, she had completed her master’s degree in business administration with many who did and heard countless ‘horror stories’.

“I knew someone who had to take a year off and undergo therapy because of the intense culture of bullying,” she said.

“I heard stories about crazy deadlines, and it wasn’t rare to spend all night.”

Reviews for accounting firms tell a similar story, with one claiming that teams had to work 24 hours a day, with little money, training or support.

“The work of three people is expected from one person,” they said.

“No work-life balance, senior management is disconnected from junior staff, no respect for decent salary compensation, expect insane overtime for subpar pay,” a Sydney employee added.

A consultant said the staff were treated like ‘cattle’.

“The pay is terrible with no room for negotiation, and you are expected to work insane hours and be attended to by your manager,” they said.

“You will be yelled at and treated like dirt. No training or development opportunities because ‘it is too expensive’ and cannot be budgeted for.

EY has promised a “comprehensive and broad internal review” following the tragedy that will include health and safety, security and social events, led by their chief mental health adviser (pictured, an EY career event in Australia)

‘Meanwhile, the management team regularly goes abroad for ‘leadership conferences’. This place is a joke and is years behind their competitors in every way.”

One person who works on the legal team at a Big 4 firm said most were “burnt out within a year.”

“Toxic leadership where your online and physical presence is controlled,” they said.

The Sydney employee who died over the weekend had been working until around 7:30 p.m. Friday when she left her office in the gold skyscraper before returning around midnight.

She was also originally thought to go to work for drinks between 5:30pm and 7:30pm, but Daily Mail Australia now understands that she was in the office until then.

This leaves a gap of nearly five hours in the woman’s movements.

About 20 minutes after arriving back at her office at midnight, the woman apparently used her security pass to gain access to the restricted open-air patio — then tragically died.

Daily Mail Australia understands that EY is planning to redesign the roof terrace guardrail to create a new barrier to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.

Following the tragedy, EY has promised a “comprehensive and broad internal review that will include health and safety, security and social events” led by their chief mental health adviser.

The deceased woman’s husband was on a flight from Singapore to Sydney at the time of her death and was told the terrible news after getting off the plane.

The police investigation continues and there is no suggestion that EY – the trading name of Ernst & Young – or the employee’s superiors were in any way responsible for the employee’s death.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted EY, PwC, KPMG and Deloitte for a response to the claims.