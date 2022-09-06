EY Ernst & Young vow to end racism after Sydney death of Indian newlywed Aishwarya Venkatachalam

Ernst and Young bosses have launched a major investigation into claims that a young woman who fell to death from the 11th storey of her building was bullied at work and a victim of racism.

Newlywed Aishwarya Venkatachalam, 27, plunged to her death from the terrace deck of the EY building in Sydney’s CBD around 12.20am on August 27.

Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday revealed the Indian national had complained to friends about the racist abuse she suffered in Australia and her ‘mean colleagues’ at work.

Financial services company Ernst & Young – now known as EY – has vowed to probe the accusations and take whatever action is necessary to stamp it out, promising ‘zero tolerance’.

A spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia the company ‘has a zero tolerance response to bullying, harassment and racism, and we take any allegations that relate to these issues very seriously.

‘The review we launched last week following this tragedy is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further until it is complete,’ she said. ‘We are continuing to offer all our people counselling and support.’

There is no suggestion EY, or the woman’s co-workers, were in any way responsible for her death.

Ms Venkatachalam, 27, died shortly after returning from a work function at the nearby Ivy nightclub.

Three good Samaritans earlier told Daily Mail Australia they found her ‘crying her eyes out’ in a nearby car park about 30 minutes before the fall.

And close friend Neeti Bisht revealed Ms Venkatachalam, a bridesmaid at her wedding, had struggled to fit in since moving to Australia 11 months ago as a senior EY auditor in real estate assurance.

‘She was a happy soul and was finding her feet in Australia … She mentioned how mean some of her colleagues were,’ Ms Bisht told Daily Mail Australia.

Ms Bisht said Ms Venkatachalam told her she was dealing with bullying and racism at work, but she was otherwise thriving in Australia.

‘I think things had just started to brew then… Her colleagues and the racist angle was at play,’ she said.

A ‘doting’ husband and friend who was like a ‘sister’

Ms Bisht said Ms Venkatachalam was ‘like a little sister’ to her, describing her as a ‘very good friend’, ‘career-driven’, and a ‘breath of fresh air’ who was ‘impossible not to love’.

Ms Bisht said she was in a loving relationship with her husband ‘who absolutely doted on her’.

‘She was also career-driven and balanced her personal and professional life pretty well,’ she said.

While her death has left corporate Australia reeling and sparked debate about work hours within major consulting firms, Ms Bisht said her friend was not concerned about putting in overtime because ‘she used to work longer hours in India’.

She said Ms Venkatachalam seemed to be ‘more settled’ in Australia the last time they spoke on July 30, when Ms Bisht phoned from the airport to say goodbye before leaving for the US, where she now lives.

However, Ms Bisht said their conversation was brief, that she seemed happy and they ‘didn’t get much time to discuss work’.

Just over a month after their final conversation, she was devastated to learn her friend’s life has been cut short.

‘She was a very good friend,’ Ms Bisht said.

‘I absolutely loved how innocent she was. She was a breath of fresh air and adorable. I am so shocked and so saddened.’

Recent wedding, then tragedy

Pictures have emerged of Ms Venkatachalam’s traditional Tamil Brahman wedding in Chennai, India, in January 2021 when she married her husband, Nakul.

He was on a flight from Singapore to Sydney when she died and learned of the tragedy when he stepped off the plane.

Ms Venkatachalam wore a sari and Nakul a cowl kurta as they beamed for the camera at a Mehendi party – a pre-wedding ceremony in which the bride’s hand and feet are painted with henna to bless her before the big day.

Other pictures show the couple standing side-by-side, smiling at loved ones at Avigna Hall on the second day of their three-day wedding celebrations for a Vratham function.

The couple are pictured partaking in the wedding ceremony about 18 months ago with their loved ones. A Vratham ceremony is where the Groom takes blessings from his father and forefathers and a sacred thread with turmeric is tied on the groom’s hand

AISHWARYA’S TRAGIC TIMELINE OF EVENTS 2015: Graduates from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune, India 2019: Joins Grant Thornton LLP in Bengaluru, India, as an Audit Senior January 2021: Marries husband Nakul in Chennai, India November 2021: Joins EY in Sydney as a Senior Auditor August 26, 2022: Confusion remains over Aishwarya’s final movements. Conflicting reports say she left her office at either midday, 5.30pm or 7.30pm to join the EY social club drinks function at The Ivy nightclub. CCTV is said to show her returning to the office at about 7.30pm. She is said to have been seen moving between offices in the EY building. At 8pm she spoke on the phone to her husband in Singapore before he got on a flight back to Sydney. Several hours later, she is found allegedly drunk and distraught in a city centre car park just before midnight. She claims to have been kicked out of a work function and is unable to access her office to get her house key. Bystanders help back to her EY office building. August 27, 2022: At about 12.20am she falls to her death from the terrace on the roof of the 10th floor. Later that day, her husband returns to Sydney from a trip to Singapore to be told of the tragedy.

Ms Venkatachalum’s uncle, based in Canada, told Daily Mail Australia the family is struggling to come to terms with her death.

He said his niece gained an accounting degree in India before marrying, settling down, then relocating to Australia last November.

‘She was very educated, beautiful and brilliant,’ he said.

‘She was a very good lady, she was brought up very well. I do not know how this could happen.

‘Her mother and father are very caring and kind. They were supporting her, and she was supporting of them.’

A NSW Police spokesman said a report continues to be prepared for the coroner, and was unable to comment on when her body will be repatriated to India.

Ms Venkatachalam completed a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance in 2015 at Symbiosis College of Arts & Commerce, in Pune, western India.

She then took on the role of audit senior at American accounting firm Grant Thornton in their Bengaluru office in 2019.

She spent almost three years with the company before moving to EY.

Ms Venkatachalam described herself as a ‘great’ peer in the workplace and boasted of her prowess in crunching numbers.

‘Audit senior with an expertise in areas of auditing related to Real Estate, Employee Benefit Plans, NFP, CIP and Retail,’ she wrote on the page.

‘Been in the field of Audit for 4+ years and there hasn’t been a day where I really had a tough time dealing with numbers, because that’s not what we do.

‘Apart from being the Auditor this profile speaks about, also a great colleague to be around with during the peak busy seasons and also during normal days.’

Read the email by EY sent to shocked staff It is with great sadness that I’m sharing the news that one of our team members died at the EY building in Sydney over the weekend. While the police investigation is ongoing, we have been informed that there were no suspicious circumstances. We have been in touch with the family of the person involved to offer our condolences and ongoing support. This loss of a colleague is deeply saddening, I want to assure all of you that we will continue to provide support in as many ways that we can. This includes our EAP service which is available to all EY employees and their families. As a result of this tragedy, we are conducting a comprehensive and wide-ranging internal review that will include health and safety, security and social events. Jono Nicholas, our Chief Mental Health Advisor will play an important role in helping guide and advise us as we move forward.

Staffers, both past and present, have lifted the lid on the stressful environment often experienced at the Big4 firms – with some claiming the majority of new employees only last two years.

Some say workers are frequently pushed to their limits to complete the scrupulously detailed reports in a very short turnaround time, requiring hours of allegedly unpaid and unrecorded overtime.

Social media has been inundated with so-called survivors claiming they regularly worked around the clock to the point of exhaustion and beyond to hit deadlines.

But while billable hours are recorded at average levels of just 41-42 hours a week, the reality is allegedly often double that – or even more.

Employees at the world’s top four international consulting companies have referred to their high-stakes workplaces as the ‘The Meat Grinder’.

One wrote: ‘The cruel working culture needs to be called out and make the news.

‘From personal experience, it’s career suicide to work less than 10 hours per day at EY. No joke. Not exaggerating at all.

EY has promised a ‘comprehensive and wide-ranging internal review that will include health and safety, security and social events’ led by their chief mental health advisor in the wake of the tragedy (pictured, an EY careers event in Australia)

‘Average work hours were 8am – 7pm, sometimes until 9:30pm. In other teams, I heard people were there until 2am in the morning.

‘Also no one stays for the pay. The pay is s*** at all of the big 4 consulting firms.’

One admitted they were still hanging on but ready to quit any day now: ‘I’m so mentally exhausted and unwell.

‘[But] they put me on so many engagements on top of full-time project.

‘Partners won’t care about you as they only want to make more revenue and take more money. Disgusting. I’m so ready to leave.’

Another added: ‘As an auditor myself working at a Big 4 and having worked for two other Big 4, I definitely know how stressful it is during year end audits.

‘I hope that this tragedy sheds some light on this issue and that firms provide more support to employees especially during this time of the year.’

EY has promised a ‘comprehensive and wide-ranging internal review that will include health and safety, security and social events’ led by their chief mental health advisor in the wake of the tragedy.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted PwC, KPMG and Deloitte for a response to the claims.