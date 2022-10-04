EY Ernst and Young email to Big Four staff in Melbourne over stolen computer monitors

<!–

Furious bosses at audit giant Ernst and Young have sacked highly paid staff taking home expensive office PC parts just days after they were installed.

Within a fortnight of fancy new dual monitors being fitted to desktop computers at the Big Four firm’s Melbourne office, five have already mysteriously disappeared.

The losses prompted an angry email to EY staff – many of whom are on six-figure salaries or more – from outraged Melbourne managing partner Rodney Piltz on Friday.

“We have noticed five PC monitors missing from workstations in our Melbourne office over the past fortnight,” his email read.

‘It is very disappointing.

The dual screens, worth up to $1000 or more, are standard issue in many companies, but appear to have only recently been introduced at EY in Melbourne

‘We are in the process of rolling out two screens across the office, as we know you have requested, but I want to reiterate that these are for office use and must not be removed.

‘Our EY office is a shared space and we all have to be careful how we use it.

‘If you notice anything of concern, please let our local IT team know or you can contact me directly.

“Thank you again for your cooperation.”

The disappearing screens were revealed on the Aussie Corporate Instagram account over the weekend following a tip from an employee.

‘EY [Melbourne] started putting two screens in and people have already started stealing them,’ said the anonymous tipster.

“It also happened at Deloitte, people stole the USB-C cables when the new monitors and laptops started rolling out.”

The undercover business insider behind the Aussie Corporate account and newsletter was shocked to learn that EY – as Ernst and Young has been renamed – was only now installing dual screens.

Two-screen office setups have been common in the industry for at least a decade and are standard equipment at other companies.

The account was also shocked by the audacious theft of the monitors – which would sell for up to $1000 or more.

The disappearing screens were revealed on the Aussie Corporate Instagram account over the weekend following a tip from an employee

Captioning a screenshot of the EY boss’s email, the Instagram account added: ‘USB cables I can understand but taking screens…?’

The row comes five weeks after EY auditor Aishwarya Venkatachalam, 27, died after plunging from the 10th-floor roof of the firm’s Sydney office.

Before her tragic death, she had complained to friends and strangers that she was bullied and suffered racism from ‘vicious’ colleagues.

There is no indication that EY or Venkatachalam’s employees or superiors were in any way responsible for her death.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted EY for comment.