Exxon and Chevron post blowout earnings bolstered by high oil prices

The two largest US oil companies, Exxon Mobil and Chevron, posted record sales and profits on Friday, supported by rising crude oil and natural gas prices.

Exxon outperformed its rivals with net income of $17.9 billion in the second quarter, several billion dollars higher than the previous record in 2012 and representing a profit of $2,270 per second every day.

Chevron made a record profit of $11.62 billion on quarterly revenue totaling $65 billion.

The oil industry has boomed in recent months as prices for its products soared following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But for consumers, the result was painfully high gas prices, setting a record over $5 a gallon last month before falling again in recent weeks.

Rising energy prices have confused consumers and have become a heated political flashpoint ahead of the important midterm elections.

President Joe Biden has blamed skyrocketing gas prices in part on greedy corporations, saying last month that “Exxon made more money than God this year. ‘

Biden’s critics argue that his policies have curtailed US oil production, making Americans more dependent on foreign imports and contributing to higher world prices.

In the US, the average price of regular gasoline on Friday was $4.26 a gallon, according to AAA.

It was a relief from the record $5.02 average set last month — but a gallon of gas is still 34 percent more expensive than a year ago.

Exxon and Chevron, along with UK-based Shell and France’s TotalEnergies, collectively earned nearly $51 billion in the most recent quarter, nearly double what the group brought in in the same period a year ago.

All four have ramped up share buybacks in recent months, taking advantage of the high margins achieved on oil and gas sales. The fifth major oil company, BP, reports next week.

The companies delivered strong performance in their manufacturing units, helped by the strong rise in benchmark Brent crude futures, which averaged about $114 a barrel in the quarter.

High crude oil prices can squeeze margins for integrated oil companies, as they also bear the cost of crude oil used for refined products.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and numerous refinery shutdowns worldwide in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, refining margins exploded in the second quarter, exceeding earnings in crude oil, contributing to earnings.

“The strong second quarter results reflect a tight global market environment, where demand has recovered to near pre-pandemic levels and supply has declined,” Exxon chief executive Darren Woods said in an interview with analysts. ‘Growing supply doesn’t happen overnight.’

The results of the majors will no doubt attract the fire of politicians and consumer advocates, who say the oil companies are taking advantage of a global supply shortage to fatten up profits and gush consumers.

Earlier this month, Britain approved a 25 percent windfall for oil and gas producers in the North Sea. US lawmakers have debated a similar idea, though it has great potential in Congress.

A windfall tax does not provide “incentive for increased production, which the world really needs today,” Exxon Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Mikells said in an interview with Reuters.

The companies say they are only meeting consumer demand and that prices are a function of global supply difficulties and lack of investment.

The majors are disciplined with their capital and resist ramping up capital spending due to pressure from investors seeking better returns and resilience during a down cycle.

‘In the short term (cash from oil) goes to the balance sheet. It has nowhere else to go,” Chevron CFO Pierre Breber told Reuters.

Global oil production has been held back by a slow return of barrels to market by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, as well as labor and equipment shortages hampering faster supply growth in places like the United States.

Earlier this year, Exxon more than doubled its projected buyback program to $30 billion through 2022 and 2023.

Shell said it would buy back $6 billion in shares in the current quarter, while Chevron ramped up its annual buyback plans to a range of $10 billion to $15 billion, up from $5 billion to $10 billion.

Exxon shares rose 3.2 percent to $95.60 in morning trading. Chevron shares rose 6.5 percent to $160.06.