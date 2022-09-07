Extremely rare BLACK leopard dubbed ‘Bagheera’ with darkened fur is spotted in India

<!–

An extremely rare all-black leopard has been spotted in India after a two-year absence.

The big cat, named Bagheera after the Jungle Book character, was spotted in the forests of Bhopal, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Pench National Park is also affectionately known as the Land of Mowgli, after Rudyard Kipling’s character, due to the incredible variety of animals that live in the jungle, including a tiger reserve.

It claims to be the setting for the classic book and movie, although this is disputed, and Kipling never visited the area.

The animal was last spotted in November 2020 and park officials believe it is the same leopard seen before.

Footage from the most recent sighting shows the leopard darting across a track and sitting in a tree.

It is also seen walking next to a leopard with regular patterns and colors.

WHAT IS A BLACK LEOPARD (AND HOW DIFFERENT FROM A PANTHER)? There is no difference between a black leopard and a black panther. The black leopard may also be referred to as a black panther as this is not a species but an umbrella term that simply refers to any large cat with black fur. Black panthers in America would be black jaguars. dr. Nicholas Pilford said: ‘Melanism is a recessive trait in leopards, so both parents must carry the gene to express it. ‘Genetic research shows that melanism results from a mutation in a gene that causes normal function and discoloration to be lost. But even though they look solid black during the day, black panthers still have the iconic leopard rosette patterns in their coats.”

The leopard’s black color is the result of melanism.

This genetic variation, the opposite of albinism, results in an excess of dark pigmentation.

Black leopards are usually associated with dense forests where their dark coloring is believed to help them hide in the shade.

Most recorded sightings of black leopards have therefore been in the forests of Asia, and very rarely in Africa.

The black leopard may also be called a black panther as this is an umbrella term that simply refers to any large cat with black fur.

Earlier this year, two extremely rare ‘black’ tigers were captured while strolling through the Nandankanan National Park in eastern India.

The stunning creatures have only been seen in the state of Odisha, and experts have claimed in recent years that only seven to eight remained in the region.

Black tigers get their distinctive appearance through genetic mutations called pseudo-melanism, where their dark stripe pattern fuses on a light orange-gold fur, often making their fur appear completely dark.

Such tigers were rare, even when the wild cat population was abundant in the country centuries ago.

A black tiger was also spotted by a stunned animal lover in Odisha in late 2020 and captured by amateur photographer Soumen Bajpayee.

Sightings of black tigers have only been pictured in Similipal in Odisha since 2007, but they have been seen there since 1993.

Financial Express reports that all-black tigers have been sighted as early as 1773 when artist James Forbes painted one in Kerala.

Similar rumors were made in Myanmar in 1913 and in China in the 1950s.

Extremely rare ‘black’ tigers were caught during a walk through Nandankanan National Park in eastern India. The stunning creatures have only been seen in the state of Odisha