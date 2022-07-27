Extreme Weather Is Soaking New York City. Community Gardens Can Help.
The wooden shed in a community garden in northern Manhattan isn’t just for storing rakes, hoes, and shovels.
It also plays a small part in fortifying New York City against the devastating storms that have flooded the streets and buildings and overloaded the sewage system.
Rainwater rolls down the corrugated steel roof of the shed into a white pipe that connects to a large plastic tank. The line-up, which last year at the Mobilization for change Community garden in Upper Manhattan, captures up to 2,000 gallons of rainwater a year that would otherwise flow through the city.
“The water just ran away from us,” said Adem Clemons, 41, a financial technology engineer who now sprinkles collected rainwater on tomatoes, pumpkins, peppers and rosemary in his garden.
New York’s network of more than 550 community gardens has long been a haven for cramped apartment dwellers, providing space to grow fresh vegetables and enjoy sunshine and fresh air. Increasingly, they have also become neighborhood posts in the city’s flood control efforts.
Many have added rain gardens and bioswales (trenches with vegetation designed to absorb water) and collected water from sheds, gazebos, pergolas and even the roofs of adjacent buildings with “rainwater harvesting systems” such as those installed at Mobilization for Change.
According to Earthjustice, an environmental law nonprofit, an estimated 165 million gallons of rainwater is drained from the city’s streets and sewers every year because of community gardens. 2016 analysis published in a scientific magazine.
Proponents like Earthjustice are pushing for wider recognition of the gardens’ ability to drain rainwater, especially after last year’s Hurricane Ida caused flooding that killed New Yorkers trapped in basement apartments, paralyzed streets and neighborhoods, and poured into subway stations.
“Community gardens are part of the solution because they are a permeable space in a city full of impenetrable surfaces,” said Mike Rezny, deputy director of green space for GrowNYCa nonprofit that has partnered with community gardens since 2002 to build 115 stormwater harvesting systems.
Yet the city also needs impenetrable surfaces, including affordable housing. While both rents and extreme weather appear to be on the rise, government officials, as well as housing and environmental advocates, are engaged in a delicate balancing act to prioritize both.
“It’s not about stopping development and it’s certainly not about stopping affordable housing,” said Alexis Andiman, a senior attorney for Earthjustice. “It’s about recognizing that if you cover every green space with development, you get communities that really aren’t liveable.”
The situation at the Pleasant village community garden in East Harlem illustrates the tensions that can arise between housing and environmental needs. It has been around since 1978, when residents decided to clear debris from a site where buildings had burned down. Then they threw “seed bombs” or packs of mud with seeds, said Kim Yim, the garden’s chairman.
Today it has 60 members who tend apple, pear and peach trees, grow vegetables on 40 individual lots and collect eggs from a hen house. The members encourage native pollinator plants to collect the rainwater that flows into the street. During the pandemic, they composted more than 10 tons of food scraps from the neighborhood.
But this fall, they will have to vacate the part of the garden that stands on the city’s land, which is overseen by the Ministry of Housing Conservation and Development, to build affordable housing there. “We should not choose one initiative or the other,” Ms Yim said. “They shouldn’t be pitted against each other because they both are needed.”
City officials said affordable housing in that neighborhood was desperately needed and the new building will include measures to reduce stormwater runoff as the area is prone to flooding.
In an effort to protect community gardens from development, more than 70 groups petition city officials to designate the green spaces as “critical environmental areas” under state law.
The campaign grew out of a student project at the Pratt Institute, where Raymond Figueroa Jr., the president of the New York City Community Garden Coalition is a faculty member. Mr. Figueroa sent half a dozen graduate students to community gardens across the city in 2019 to conduct interviews and collect data.
“Wherever there was raised planting beds, compost and trees, they contributed significantly to the garden’s ability to absorb and retain water,” said Mr. Figueroa on the expedition’s findings.
City park officials — who oversee most community gardens through their GreenThumb program — recognize that the gardens are an essential part of New York’s green infrastructure. They “are a small, yet powerful resource in our portfolio of stormwater management efforts across the city,” said Jennifer Greenfeld, Parks Deputy Commissioner for Environment and Planning..
But not everyone agrees that community gardens should be labeled as critical environmental areas. There is currently only one such designation in New York City, according to park officials, and it’s for an entire region: Jamaica Bay and its tributaries, tidal areas and adjacent areas. Community gardens are already protected from development under city regulations, these officials claim, adding that no gardens in the GreenThumb program have been closed in the past five years.
As New York City is predicted to hit more frequent and intense storms due to climate change, much more needs to be done at all levels to “make the city rainproof,” said Amy Chester, director of Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit organization. who recently published a report on the importance of “transforming the concrete jungle into a sponge.” This can be as simple as installing barrels in backyards to collect rainwater that can be reused for watering plants or washing cars to more ambitious projects like retrofitting school and office buildings with green roofs.
“We need to turn all our surfaces in public spaces into spaces that absorb water,” said Ms Chester. “There’s so much we can do.”
In the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, Walt L. Shamel Community Garden collects rainwater from the roof of a nearby brownstone, which is fed into a 1,000-gallon tank. When the tank fills up, the overflow is sent to a bioswale with astilbe plants, violets and grasses.
“We’re paving — and paving — so much of the city,” said Zachary Schulman, 41, a photographer and gardener. “This is a place where the water can go into the ground.”
Many gardens are the result of community organizing in the 1970s and 1980s, when residents banded together to save abandoned, rubble-strewn lots, such as the place that became Pleasant Village in East Harlem, to improve their neighborhoods and grow food in hard times, said Mr. Figueroa.
This spirit continues today, with many gardeners fighting to overcome decades of pollution and adverse environmental effects from development, often in low-income neighborhoods where residents have limited access to parks. “Community gardeners do not accept injustice and poverty as determining their fate,” he said.
But Mr Figueroa stressed that those involved in gardening — many of whom grow food to save money so they can pay their rent — also want more affordable housing. There are creative ways to do both, he said, such as developing communal areas with gardens or rooftops that can be used to grow fruits and vegetables.
It seems that some city officials see the need to balance environmental concerns with housing needs. Over the past eight years, 36 community gardens under council housing jurisdiction have been transferred to the GreenThumb program, where they are more protected from development. In addition, another 50 community gardens will be built in social housing complexes.
In the Mobilization for Change community garden, rainwater collected from the shed has been filling watering cans for months. The rainwater harvesting system was installed by GrowNYC at a cost of $15,000, which was covered by a grant. Four barrels have also been set up to collect the rainwater.
All this has made life easier for the gardeners, who used to have to run a hose across the street at least a few times a month to hook up a fire hydrant. Now they only have to do that when they have almost no rainwater left.
“It’s convenience,” says Cara Sclafani, 46, a supply chain manager. “And it’s knowing that we’re using water that could otherwise be in the sewer.”