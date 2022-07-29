Extreme weather caused $65 billion in losses in first half of 2022

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Extreme weather events related to climate change caused about $65 billion in total losses in the first half of 2022, about half of which affected uninsured assets, according to data collected by Munich Re.

Insured losses reached about $34 billion, broadly in line with previous years, the German reinsurer said Thursday. Total damage through June, which was also caused by natural disasters such as earthquakes, fell from $105 billion a year earlier. The half-year data for 2022 does not include the full impact of the heat wave in Europe, which fueled drought, forest fires and water shortages.

“They could all be individual events with different causes, but together one thing becomes extremely clear: the powerful influence of climate change is becoming increasingly apparent,” said Ernst Rauch, chief climate scientist at Munich Re.

In Europe, extreme heat and dry conditions have led to water scarcity and wildfires in Italy, Spain and Portugal this summer. It is difficult to give an exact figure on the losses from those events because their effects, such as production losses following a lack of cooling water, take some time to emerge, Munich Re said. In addition, some of the worst moments of Europe’s heat wave struck in July and would only be captured in second-half data.

Floods in Australia were the biggest disaster for the financial sector in the first half, with insured losses of $3.7 billion so far. Parts of Sydney had as much rain in four days as normal in eight months, Munich Re said. The water levels of some rivers were the highest in more than 100 years.

“Total losses and insured losses from flooding in Australia are already higher after six months than in previous record years,” Rauch said.

The US accounted for nearly half of total losses in the first six months and nearly two-thirds of insured losses. A single thunderstorm front that triggered tornadoes in early April destroyed assets worth more than $3 billion.

