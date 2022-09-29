Extreme nonlinear wave group dynamics in directional wave states

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Understanding the unpredictable behavior of ocean waves can be a matter of survival for seafarers. Wave groups in deep water are known to be unstable and go rogue, tipping over unsuspecting boats.

This rogue wave behavior is the result of modulation instability, which generally only occurs with unidirectional waves. Wave focusing – the amplification of waves – is also expected to attenuate when interacting with other wave systems.

Now a team led by Kyoto University has shown that such unstable wave groups propagate independently regardless of interference.

“Our results seem to support the concept of an undisturbed nonlinear water wave group that focuses in the presence of oppositely propagating waves, implying that the wave states are directional,” said lead author Amin Chabchoub.

Using a water wave tank, the team conducted experiments to validate the results of computer simulations based on the coupled nonlinear Schrödinger equation. This nonlinear wave equation model takes into account complex interactions of waves propagating from two different directions.

The team’s findings show that the model agrees well with the experiments, including rogue and opposing wave dynamics.

Fields such as offshore engineering, nonlinear optics, electrical engineering and plasma physics, as well as the study of extreme ocean waves, will benefit from a better understanding of the role of nonlinearity.

“Our study can further motivate theoretical and experimental studies to improve our understanding of such dynamics in the cacophony of different wave systems,” concludes Chabchoub.

Demonstration of an undisturbed nonlinear water wave group that focuses in the presence of oppositely propagating waves, implying directed wave states. Credit: Kyoto University

Yuchen He et al, Experimental evidence of nonlinear focus in standing water waves, Physical Assessment Letters (2022). Yuchen He et al, Experimental evidence of nonlinear focus in standing water waves,(2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.129.144502

Provided by Kyoto University

