Extreme hunger more than doubles in world’s climate hotspots, says Oxfam

From record droughts to catastrophic floods, the world’s worst climate hotspots are seeing an increase in acute hunger, according to an Oxfam report that called on rich countries to drastically cut their emissions and offset low-income countries.

The analysis, ‘Hunger in a Heated World’, found that acute hunger had increased by 123 percent in six years in the ten most affected countries, defined by the highest number of UN weather requests.

“The effects of severe weather are already being felt,” Lia Lindsey, Oxfam America’s senior humanitarian policy adviser, told AFP, adding that the report was timed to pressure world leaders at the UN General Assembly to act.

The countries – Somalia, Haiti, Djibouti, Kenya, Niger, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe – have been repeatedly ravaged by extreme weather over the past two decades.

An estimated 48 million people in those countries suffer from acute hunger, defined as starvation as a result of shock and with risks to life and livelihoods and based on reports prepared by the World Food Programme.

That figure is up from 21 million people in 2016; 18 million people are at risk of starvation.

The report acknowledges the complexity surrounding the causes of global hunger, with conflict and economic disruption – including that of the Covid-19 pandemic – remaining the main drivers.

“However, these new and worsening weather extremes are increasingly impairing the ability of poor people, especially in low-income countries, to satisfy hunger and cope with the next shock,” it said.

Somalia, for example, is facing its worst drought ever, forcing a million people to flee their homes.

Climate change is also causing more frequent and intense heatwaves and other extreme weather, including flooding, that covered a third of Pakistan, washing away crops and topsoil and destroying agricultural infrastructure.

In Guatemala, weather conditions contributed to the loss of nearly 80 percent of the corn crop and to a “coffee crisis” in the region that has hit vulnerable communities hardest, forcing many to migrate to the United States.

‘Obligation, not charity’

Oxfam stressed that climate-fuelled hunger is a “strong demonstration of global inequality”, with the countries least responsible for the crisis suffering the most from its effects.

Polluting industrialized countries like the G20 are responsible for more than three quarters of the world’s CO2 emissions, while the 10 climate hotspots together are responsible for just 0.13 percent.

“Leaders of rich polluting countries, in particular, need to deliver on their emissions reduction pledges,” said Gabriela Bucher, executive director of Oxfam International, in a statement.

“They must pay for adaptation measures and damage in low-income countries, as well as inject immediately life-saving funds to respond to the UN’s call to respond to the most affected countries.”

The UN’s humanitarian appeal for 2022 comes in at $49 billion, which Oxfam says is equivalent to less than 18 days of profit for fossil fuel companies when looking at average daily profits over the past 50 years.

Debt cancellation can also help governments free up resources, Bucher said, with rich countries having a moral responsibility to compensate poorer, most affected countries.

“This is an ethical obligation, not a charity,” she said.

