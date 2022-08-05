Extreme heat waves may be our new normal, thanks to climate change. Is the globe prepared?

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Do you think the intense heat baking the nation and much of the world this summer looks like an apocalyptic blockbuster? Just wait for the sequel.

Now more common, heatwaves are predicted to increase in strength and duration as a result of climate change, say scientists, who fear the world is ill-prepared to handle the heavy toll.

“I can’t imagine what these heat waves will look like in the future,” University of Georgia meteorologist Marshall Shepherd told US TODAY.

Temperatures in the US could rise by 3-12 degrees by the end of the century, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. With each increase, scientists say extreme temperatures and heat waves will have a brutal impact on daily life, human health, personnel and transportation.

“We are absolutely unprepared. How can anyone prepare?” said Catherine McKenna, former Canadian environment and climate change minister and chair of a new United Nations climate task force. “Our infrastructure just isn’t designed for extreme heat, and the temperatures just go up.”

There is “literally no doubt” that heatwaves are becoming more intense and frequent in the US and around the world as a result of climate change, said Penn State University meteorologist Michael Mann.

“Of course, heat waves occur naturally,” he said. “But we wouldn’t see this record heat wave, or the unprecedented ‘heat dome’ of last summer, if we didn’t see man-made warming from burning fossil fuels.”

How hot is it?

On July 19, temperatures in London hit a record high of 104.5 degrees, overheating railway lines and melting a runway at Luton Airport.

More than 9,000 warm temperature records were broken worldwide in July, with nearly 6,000 in the US, according to the National Climate Data Center.

Texas is responsible for hundreds of those. It was the warmest July on record in Houston, Dallas and Galveston. Abilene set a daily record of 110 degrees for three days in a row at the end of July, just one degree less than the all-time record. State climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said it could end as the hottest summer on record in the state.

Given future climate warming projections, this summer is “probably going to be one of the coolest summers of the rest of our lives,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last week.

Do you remember the Dust Bowl? It’s hotter than that

We even surpassed the heat that helped create the historic Dust Bowl, said Gerald Meehl, a senior scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The Dust Bowl occurred in the central and southern plains in the 1930s, a combination of extreme heat, drought, and agricultural practices that helped create massive dust storms.

Meehl and colleagues compared heat records set then with records set today. In any given decade, the odds of a record high or a record low should be equal, he said, but in the 1930s the odds leaned heavily toward heat records, 1.7 to 1. That ratio remained highest throughout the 20th century. , and many heat records set that decade have only recently been broken.

But the odds of breaking records for warm temperatures started rising in the 2000s and increased every decade, Meehl said. Since 2020, the probability of breaking a warm temperature record versus a cold temperature record is 2.4 to 1.

People will sometimes cite the 1930s to say there’s no climate change, but the evidence shows it’s even hotter now, he said. And even the Dust Bowl can be partially attributed to human influence.

Thousands of acres of grassland were plowed for farmland, after which the plants died during the drought, he said, allowing exposed drought-baked soil to rise to dust storms.

How will heat waves increase?

Every little bit of warming will increase the frequency and intensity of heat waves and extreme heat, and droughts are expected to increase as well, said Megan Kirchmeier-Young, a research scientist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The heat waves and droughts will reinforce each other, Kirchmeier-Young said, getting stronger and increasing the risk of wildfires.

Heat waves that used to occur every 10 years are now three times more common, says Claudia Tebaldi, an earth scientist at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Washington. If the global average temperature rises to 2.7 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures — expected in the next 10-15 years — those heat waves could be four times more common.

More concerning: increase in the most intense heat waves during that period. She said heatwaves that once happened every 50 years are now five times more common and will become “almost nine times more common.”

How can the world prepare?

While most heat-related deaths are preventable, already too many people suffer and die in the heat, said Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington’s Center for Health and the Global Environment. “Urgent and immediate investment is needed.”

From 2008 to 2017, an average of 1,400-2,000 deaths per year in the US were associated with extreme heat, concluded a group of doctors from the University of Pennsylvania led by cardiologist Sameed Khatana.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths among the over-65s has nearly doubled worldwide in the past 20 years.

Heat also exacerbates existing inequalities, putting the most vulnerable in society at risk, including the elderly, children and those who work outdoors, McKenna said.

Cities are even more prone to extreme heat because of the “urban heat island” effect, Mann said. “Yesterday in Philadelphia, the heat index was maybe 110 degrees F. That’s downright dangerous. And unfortunately, cities tend to be home to low-income communities and people who don’t have access to the luxuries of air conditioning and other restrictive options.”

Preparing for the future requires new building materials, more efficient cooling and life-saving warning and response systems, Ebi said.

Extreme heat is not only deadly, but also incredibly expensive, Raimondo said in announcing the administration’s new website for extreme heat awareness, Heat.gov. Her agency estimates the nation loses an estimated $100 billion a year when outdoor workers can’t do their jobs because it’s too hot.

Infrastructure is at risk

The risks and potential impacts of extreme heat in areas where they are rare have been “seriously underestimated,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. Now climate change is “the stakes higher”.

Extreme heat puts pressure on aviation, bridges, railroads, roads, schools and energy systems, said Kim Roddis, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at George Washington University.

Steel, concrete and other solids expand at higher temperatures, causing roads to sway and bend and railway lines to misalign. Trains should slow down to reduce power and make the tracks less likely to fail.

Outdated infrastructure exacerbates the problem, Roddis said. More than 90% of the country’s bridges and highways were built before the latest warming trend. At the same time, they are reaching the end of their design life and have been low on maintenance, she said. “It’s like seeing people drive the family car without oil.”

Meanwhile, the question of how much the Earth will warm remains unanswered, McKenna said. “That is literally determined by us. The world is committed to staying below 2 degrees (Celsius) and striving for 1.5, but we are not on schedule there.”

At a climate conference in Berlin in July, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres challenged world leaders to “treat adaptation with the urgency it needs”.

“This must be the decade of decisive climate action,” he warned. “We have a choice. Collective action or collective suicide. It’s in our hands.”

