Extreme heat waves expected to intensify as global temperatures rise, says expert

Record high temperatures and extreme weather patterns, such as those now occurring across Europe and the US, are predicted to increase in frequency and intensity in the future, said Craig Ramseyer, an assistant professor who studies climate modeling in Virginia Tech’s division of geography.

“Climate change is here and it’s already changing human behavior and causing significant societal impacts,” he said. “As global temperatures rise, there is a greater chance that historically high temperatures will occur.”

Ramseyer says heat waves are of most concern because of the lack of attention they normally receive.

“Hurricanes, tornadoes, and flash floods bring more media attention because of the innate fascination with the visual intensity of those types of hazards. However, heat is usually not that fascinating and it becomes very difficult to communicate the hazard to the public,” said Ramseyer: “Around the world, there are more deaths from extreme heat than from hurricanes, floods and droughts combined. It has a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable of our citizens who lack adequate access to air conditioning, water and other important resources.”

Because the Earth is getting warmer than it used to be, Ramseyer says that when these heat wave-related weather patterns are in place, it results in higher extreme temperatures than 30 years ago.

“As a global community, we must prioritize reducing carbon emissions. We have rapidly evolving technologies that will help accelerate the process, but the faster the better, there is no time to lose.”

Craig Ramseyer is an assistant professor in Virginia Tech’s Department of Geography. His main area of ​​research is tropical rainfall, particularly in the Caribbean, and how climate change is likely to alter droughts and floods. His other published research has examined the effects of weather on football player mortality, the impact of climate change on severe convective environments, and the influence of moisture on Greenland’s ice melt.

