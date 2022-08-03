Extreme heat that put 150M in the US under warnings, killed dozens seen in NASA pics

The massive impact of extreme heat — a weather phenomenon that has killed more people in the US than any other — is being revealed in new NASA animated maps showing how triple-digit weather spread, putting 150 million people on alert in July.

Temperatures regularly rose above 90 and 100 degrees, with Newark seeing a record five straight days of three-digit heat for the first time ever and states including Texas and Oklahoma peaking to 115 degrees. Utah residents were sweltering during a 16-day streak of temperatures over 100 degrees.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that extreme heat is the deadliest weather phenomenon in the country, killing more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes or floods.

Pictured above is the daily maximum surface air temperature in most of the Western Hemisphere in July 2022

The NASA map pictured above shows daily highs in the US on July 31, 2022. Late July saw heat persist in the Great Plains and Southeast, while increasing in the west and northeast.

In the United States, an average of 702 people die from heat-related causes each year, according to the agency, while another 67,500 go to the emergency room and 9,200 are hospitalized.

Meanwhile, heat-related deaths are rising across the country as agencies struggle to catalog exactly how many people died in the July heatwaves.

In Tarrant County, Texas, where the second-warmest July on record, at least 12 people have died, including 10 in buildings without air conditioning or with air conditioning turned off or not working.

At least 14 deaths in Oregon have been linked to the heat wave, and multiple heat-related deaths have been reported in New York, New Jersey and other states.

Pictured above: A homeless man showing symptoms of heat exhaustion becomes emotional when an EMT firefighter with the Shoreline Fire Department treats him in Shoreline, Washington

In July, warnings of excessive heat were issued in the US. Pictured above, Peter Christten helps his wife Shera float in the Emancipation Swimming Pool on July 19, 2022 in Houston

Heat-related deaths aren’t the only concern during heat waves. Heat exhaustion, which can lead to heat stroke, can lead to brain injury or even death, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Pictured above: a woman takes a sip of a drink in Domino Park, Brooklyn

A spokesperson for the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics told DailyMail.com that data on heat-related deaths are not yet available for July. They noted that 18 heat-related deaths were reported in both May and June, but said those numbers are “incomplete.”

Heat can pose a health hazard in several ways. Heat exhaustion, which can lead to heat stroke, can lead to brain injury or even death, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Exposure to hot weather has also been linked to an increased risk of hospitalization for people with heart disease, worsening asthma symptoms, dehydration and even increased levels of violent crime and suicide.

It’s the second year in a row that some Americans have faced sweltering weather. Last year, a heat wave swept across the Pacific Northwest, killing 116 people in Oregon and another 112 in Washington — making it the deadliest weather-related event in that state’s history.

Due to the effects of climate change, the CDC warns that these incredibly hot summers are likely to become the new normal.

‘Extreme summer heat is increasing in the United States. Climate projections indicate that extreme heat will be more frequent and intense in the coming decades,” the CDC wrote on its website.

However, some heat-related illness and death risks have declined in recent decades, possibly due to better forecasting, early warning systems of heat and greater access to air conditioning for the American population. Despite this, extreme heat remains a nationwide cause of preventable death.’

This summer’s extreme weather stretched not just across the United States but across the globe, killing thousands in Europe and Asia as both continents faced record-breaking temperatures day after day.