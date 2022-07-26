Extreme heat exposure worsens child malnutrition

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Exposure to extreme heat increases both chronic and acute malnutrition in infants and young children in low-income countries — and threatens to wipe out decades of progress, Cornell University research finds.

A study of more than 32,000 West African children aged 3 to 36 months, linking research and geocoded weather data over 20 years, found that average heat exposure increased the prevalence of stunted growth due to chronic malnutrition by 12%. increased, and from low weight due to acute malnutrition by 29%.

The researchers estimate that if the average global temperature rises 2 degrees Celsius — which scientists say is likely without significant reductions in carbon emissions — the average effect of heat exposure on dwarfism would nearly double, increasing gains made during the study period (1993 to 2014). ) were registered, will be nullified. .

The findings are troubling, the researchers said, as temperatures in West Africa are rising and are expected to remain so for decades to come. And the effects of acute and chronic malnutrition in early childhood, which are linked to higher death rates and lower education and incomes in adulthood, are irreversible.

“We’re talking about children at a very young age who will undergo changes for the rest of their lives, so this leaves a permanent scar in their potential,” said Ariel Ortiz-Bobea, an associate professor and applied agricultural economist at Cornell. “What we are doing to reduce global poverty is being eroded by our lack of action on climate.”

Ortiz-Bobea is co-author of “Heat exposure and child nutrition: Evidence from West Africa”, published in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Managementwith John Hoddinott, professor of food and nutrition economics and policy at Cornell.

The paper’s lead author is Sylvia Blom, a Cornell Ph.D. graduate, now a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Notre Dame.

Strategies to reduce childhood malnutrition, the researchers conclude, will need to account for a greater need for programs during periods of prolonged heat exposure.

Meanwhile, improved incomes, infrastructure and childcare practices during the study period helped reduce stunting in the five West African countries by an average of 5.8 percentage points.

“While this progress has been welcomed in West Africa and other low- and middle-income countries, it is taking place against the backdrop of rising temperatures and a greater likelihood of extreme weather events,” Hoddinott said. “Our work suggests that these rising temperatures risk negating those advances.”

Uncontrolled emissions could double heat-related infant mortality

More information:

Sylvia Blom et al, Heat Exposure and Infant Nutrition: Evidence from West Africa, Journal of Environmental Economics and Management (2022). Sylvia Blom et al, Heat Exposure and Infant Nutrition: Evidence from West Africa,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.jeem.2022.102698

Provided by Cornell University





