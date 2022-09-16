Extra-terrestrial water is found in a UK  meteorite for the first time

<!–

For the first time, alien water has been found in a meteorite that has fallen in the UK.

The Winchcombe meteorite, which crashed into a driveway in the city of Gloucestershire last February, is also said to hold clues to where Earth’s vast oceans came from.

Ashley King, a researcher in the Natural History Museum’s planetary materials group, said 12 percent of the sample was made up of water.

He told the British Science Festival: ‘The composition of that water is very similar to the composition of the water in the Earth’s oceans.

“It’s very good evidence that asteroids and bodies like Winchcombe have made very important contributions to the Earth’s oceans.”

Family thought someone threw lumps of coal in their driveway A family who had a meteorite outside their Cotswolds home said they thought someone had emptied a barbecue in their driveway when they saw the rocks. Hannah Wilcock, 25, and her parents Rob and Cathryn were stunned to learn that the “lumps of coal” they heard in their driveway on the night of Feb. 28 were in fact fragments of a 4.6 billion year old meteorite. Weighing in at about 300g in total, the meteorite plunged through the air and crashed into their driveway in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire — putting the family at the center of an important scientific discovery. The meteorite is one of the most valuable space rocks to ever fall on the UK and has been scouring the fields in Gloucestershire through metal detectors for the past month. But Cathryn had other, more plausible theories, assuming that the dark spots in their driveway were parts of a barbecue that had been dumped after the hot weather. Hannah said she had been at her parents’ house when she heard a thud. She told the BBC: ‘When I heard it fall, I got up and looked out the window to see what was there. ‘But because it was dark, I couldn’t see anything. It wasn’t until the next morning when we went out that we saw it in the driveway – kind of like a splatter. ‘And to be honest, my first thought was – did someone drive around the Cotswolds throwing lumps of coal into people’s gardens?’

dr. King also confirmed that Winchcombe was the first time a meteorite containing alien water – albeit trapped in minerals – had fallen in the UK.

He added that because of the speed at which the 1 lb (0.5 kg) meteorite was recovered — within about 12 hours — it had not been contaminated by water and materials on Earth.

“We always try to match the composition of the water meteorites and other extraterrestrial materials with the composition of the water on Earth,” said Dr. king.

“For most meteorites, the challenge we have is that they’re just contaminated, whereas at Winchcombe we really know it’s really not contaminated, so it’s good evidence.”

dr. King continued, “One of the big questions we have in planetary science is where does the water on Earth come from? And one of the obvious places is either by comets with a lot of ice in them, or by asteroids.

‘There is always a debate: were comets the main source, were asteroids the main source?’

Explaining that data from missions to comets suggests they don’t fit well with Earth’s water, he added: “The composition of the water in Winchcombe is much more consistent, so that would imply that asteroids – carbonaceous asteroids – are probably the most important. water source to the inner solar system, to the Earth.’

dr. King continued, “We’ve gotten a hint that some asteroids are a nice match to Earth.

“But now we have a meteorite that’s really fresh that we know hasn’t been modified, and it confirms that same story.”

Speaking at De Montfort University, which hosts the festival, Dr. King that analysis has shown that the meteorite came from an asteroid somewhere near Jupiter.

It was formed about 4.6 billion years ago and its journey to Earth took about 300,000 years.

There are about 65,000 known meteorites on Earth.

This is the first known carbonaceous chondrite found in the UK and the first meteorite recovered in the UK in 30 years.

Astronomers say the meteorite plunged into Earth’s orbit at about 31,000 mph — 40 times the speed of sound — before burning up and dramatically shattering into smaller pieces.

But unlike most shooting stars, this meteorite was large enough that some chunks survived entry into the atmosphere when it flashed through Gloucestershire at 9:54 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2021.

Very little survived from the dramatic crash landing, which dropped several pounds of material to the ground at Winchcombe.

All pieces of meteorite material found in the city were then moved to the Natural History Museum.

Sara Russell, a meteorite researcher at the Natural History Museum, described the meteorite’s discovery as a “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

The meteorite was the first known carbonaceous chondrite found in the UK

It was removed shortly after it landed, as scientists were eager to study the rock in more detail