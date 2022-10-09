Extinction Rebellion protesters glue hands to Picasso painting at National Gallery of Victoria

<!–

Two advocates from a climate protest group have been arrested after gluing their hands to a priceless piece of art, sparking the evacuation of one of Australia’s largest galleries.

A 49-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man from Extinction Rebellion Australia (ERA) glued their hands to the glass of a framed painting by Pablo Picasso, titled Massacre in Korea, on Sunday afternoon at the National Gallery of Victoria.

The pair stood on either side of the 1951 piece, each with a hand glued to the glass and above a banner reading ‘climate chaos = war + famine’.

‘Anti-extinction riot climate protesters taking a stand at the Picasso exhibition at the NGV today – If you think this is disruption, note that climate chaos will cause war and famine,’ one supporter wrote on Twitter.

Two protesters from Extinction Rebellion Australia glued their hands to the glass frame of a Picasso painting at the National Gallery of Victoria

The two protesters (one pictured above) and a third man were arrested after the risky stunt

The stunt is the latest in the organisation’s calendar of disruptive demonstrations planned for it ‘Spring Rebellion ’22’.

Sunday’s risky protest was not announced in the calendar.

“A clear reflection of Picasso’s pacifist beliefs, ‘Massacre in Korea’ shows the horrors of war through a depiction of the final moments of a group of women and children held at gunpoint by inhumane soldiers,” Extinction Rebellion wrote on Twitter.

The banner reads “Climate Chaos = War and Famine” highlighting the connection between climate collapse and human suffering.

Extinction Rebellion Australia is known for disruptive climate protests (pictured, protesters parading a burning koala through Melbourne)

ERA advocates previously burned the Australian flag outside Parliament House in Melbourne (above) as part of climate protests

‘According to David Attenborough, “If we continue on our current path, we will face the collapse of everything that gives us our security,” leading to conflict.

‘No art was harmed in the creation of this act.’

Extinction Rebellion is notorious for its disruptive protests, which have seen advocates burn the Australian flag outside Parliament House, drive a mechanical burning koala prop through Melbourne and hang next to the Brisbane History Bridge in a hammock.

Upcoming events on the group’s spring calendar include protests at the logging site, a parade, a ‘disruptive’ event in Melbourne’s CBD and a blockade of the Yarra River.

The 49-year-old NSW woman and a 59-year-old Footscray man (above) were arrested and are assisting with inquiries

Police said the pair, along with a 49-year-old man, were arrested around 2pm and were helping with the investigation.

“Police were called to the art gallery on St Kilda Road in Southbank after protesters stuck to a painting on Sunday October 9,” a spokesman said.

‘It is believed that three protesters entered the ground level of the gallery before a man and a woman clung to a protective covering of a Picasso painting at around 12.40pm.’