Extinction Rebellion protesters who brought London to standstill can’t use Human Rights Act

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Extinction Rebellion protesters who have brought London to a halt and blocked the fire service headquarters in London cannot use the Human Rights Act to avoid prosecution, a judge ruled today.

Emma Cooper, 31, Jamie Russell, 48, and Luke Mallett, 25, were part of a 300-man march that blocked Vauxhall Bridge on April 10 this year, the Westminster Magistrates Court heard today.

“Extinction Rebellion started at 10 a.m. that morning. About 200 to 300 marched and split between Vauxhall Bridge and London Bridge,” District Attorney Aaron McCalister said.

“Both bridges were blocked. These are crucial transport infrastructure links to London.’

Access to both the London Fire Brigade Headquarters and St Thomas’s Hospital was blocked.

Extinction Rebellion climate activists who brought London to a standstill earlier this year will not be able to invoke the Human Rights Act to avoid prosecution. Archive photo of Extinction Rebellion protesters who blocked Lambeth Bridge in central London on April 10 this year

Extinction Rebellion Demonstrates at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park on April 10

Activists sit on Lambeth Bridge on April 10 with a banner that reads ‘FOR HEALTH’S SAKE: STOP FINANCING FOSSIL FUELS’

‘As a result, the national rail and transport hubs became overloaded. Officers had tried to understand the protesters’ intentions to mitigate their actions. Extinction Rebellion failed to materialize.

“Protesters sat across all lanes of the bridge and monopolized the use of the highway for them.

“At 4 p.m., the police were working on 92 bus lines and other public transport infrastructure carrying 3,000 passengers an hour.”

Cooper, of Yoxall, Staffordshire, and Russell of Shrewsbury, Shropshire denied being part of a public meeting in violation of a condition not to do so imposed by senior police officers.

Both said they expect to rely on their freedom of expression and assembly under the Human Rights Act, Sections 10 and 11.

But District Judge Michael Snow pointed out that they could not rely on the arguments.

“The issue of the proportionality sentence under Articles 10 and 11 cannot be disputed,” he said.

File photo featuring Extinction Rebellion activists blocking traffic on Vauxhall Bridge on April 18, 2019

Police officers talk to climate activists occupying Oxford Circus on April 18, 2019

Their trial date has been set for November 16 at the City of London Magistrates Court.

Luke Mallett, of Canterbury, Kent, pleaded guilty to participating in a public meeting in violation of a police condition.

He was fired with a six-month probation.

The judge told Mallett, “I recognize that you are not taking this matter lightly… This is a serious matter for the community in general.”