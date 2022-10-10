Extinction Rebellion Australia protester on gluing his hand to a Picasso painting in Melbourne

The two protesters involved in a “dangerous and ugly” climate stunt that risked a priceless Picasso painting have spoken out about the bizarre move, with one admitting they would “definitely” do it again.

Tony Gleeson, 59-year-old retired teacher and grandfather of five who demonstrated Extinction Rebellion Australia (ERA), taped his hands to the list of Picasso’s massacre in Korea at the National Gallery of Victoria on Sunday.

The painting was last sold in 2015 for $179 million ($A280 million).

On Monday, Mr Gleeson said he did not regret his actions and would be happy to pull off a similar stunt again.

“The decision was not taken lightly,” he told Melbourne Radio 3AW host Neil Mitchell.

“It was carefully planned and involved more than two of us.

“There was a lot of security there so we took that into account, we prepared long and hard for this.

“This is pretty serious. We are facing a climate and environmental emergency.”

Extinction Rebellion Australia protester Tony Gleeson (above) said he would ‘definitely’ pull off dangerous stunts again after being arrested for sticking his hand to a Picasso painting

Gleeson was arrested on Sunday along with two other protesters for their stunt at the National Gallery of Victoria

Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Catherine Strong apologized Monday for the ‘awkward’ stunt.

“People can believe we are idiots as much as they want and maybe we are idiots, who knows? We admit this kind of thing is annoying to people, we don’t like doing this kind of thing to people – we feel bad about it and are so sorry,” Ms Strong told ABC Melbourne Radio.

Gleeson said he “expects” that he and other protesters will be charged over the protest that has endangered a multi-million dollar painting, saying all the finer details of their plot “will be revealed in court.”

“We accept responsibility for what we have done… we will do whatever it takes, non-violently, to get where we need to be,” he said.

He added that his group was aware that a protective frame was on the painting at the time of the protest.

Overall, Mr Gleeson said the protest was a success and drew attention to the ERA case.

A specialist has been called in to remove Mr Gleeson and another woman from Picasso’s massacre in Korea

“We’ve had media from all over the world in response, so yes, I think it should be considered a success in every way,”

‘We got a number of people in trouble with that.

“To be successful in this work you have to disrupt people and there were certain people yesterday who would rather not do that, but we think the urgency of the situation demands it.”

The protest has cast doubt on the safety of Australian art galleries and means international curators could be hesitant to send in their pieces in the future.

When asked if he realized the danger he was posing to the Australian art industry, Gleeson urged curators to view their protest as a feat of planning and skill rather than a safety flaw.

Mr Gleeson does not regret his actions which could have a huge effect on the Australian art industry

Gleeson was arrested along with a 49-year-old woman who also stuck her hand to the Perspex glass.

A specialist was called in to remove their hands without damaging the painting.

The couple stood on opposite sides of the 1951 piece, each hand glued to the glass and above a banner that read “climate chaos = war + famine.”

A cameraman livestreamed Mr. Gleeson and the woman on Facebook as they clung to the painting and started screaming.

The demonstration was the last in the organization’s calendar of disruptive demonstrations planned for her ‘Spring Rebellion ’22’.

Sunday’s risky protest was not announced on the calendar.

Extinction Rebellion is infamous for its disruptive protests in which supporters burned the Australian flag in front of a parliament building, drove a mechanically burning koala prop through Melbourne and hung in a hammock on the side of Brisbane Story Bridge.

Upcoming events on the group’s spring calendar include protests in the logging area, a parade, a ‘disruptive’ event in Melbourne’s CBD and a blockade of the Yarra River.