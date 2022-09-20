Extinction Rebellion activists among eco-mob that glued themselves to black limo spared jail

<!–

An Extinction Rebellion activist who locked himself in a limousine near Hyde Park, causing a seven-hour delay, and a fellow protester who clung to the road have been spared from jail.

Mandy Oliver, 65, and Jenny Ruskin, 66, were part of an eco-crowd that locked themselves in a limousine on April 16 and glued them down in the middle of busy London road.

A court heard that Ruskin had been sitting with her hand “glued to the ground” during the protest, while Oliver was also lying on the ground with her arm on the wheel of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, other protesters lit torches, played bongos and climbed the 45-foot-tall Marble Arch during the “mass action” event.

The pair were two of those arrested after the car stood in the middle of the road for more than seven hours.

Ruskin, of Radstock, Somerset, and Oliver of Lambeth, southwest London, admitted to intentionally blocking a motorway at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and both were given six months’ probation.

Jenny Ruskin, of Radstock, Somerset, was given a six-month parole after admitting she intentionally blocked a highway on Tuesday.

Mandy Oliver, of Lambeth, in south-west London, was also given a six-month parole for her involvement in the climate protest

This means that no further action will be taken unless they commit another offense within a six-month period.

Aaron McCalister, the prosecutor, told the Westminster Magistrates’ Court: “Starting April 16 this year, there was an Extinction Rebellion protest that lasted more than a week, including two weekends.

“The circumstances were that around 1.50 pm a limousine arrived at Marble Arch carrying pink hand spray, ‘XR’ decals and leaflets and stood there for about seven hours and eighteen minutes.”

Extinction Rebellion protesters pictured on April 16 demonstrating in London’s Marble Arch, gluing themselves to a limousine and bringing traffic to a halt

Eco-activists climbed on top of the limousine on April 16 and stuck and locked themselves to the vehicle

Oliver said from the port before his sentencing: ‘My aim was to draw attention to the catastrophic climate disaster that is being lied and lied to by governments and energy companies.

“I spent most of my time staring at the sky and thinking how tragic life was getting.

“I have children and a grandchild who will inherit a very faulty planet, if at all, which terrifies me.”

Ruskin wept as she said, “My sanity suffers from the fear of what will happen to my children and my little grandchildren. I’ll go crazy.’

District Judge Michael Snow handed them their sentences: “I recognize that you are protesting an important matter, but I must uphold the law whether I agree or disagree with your protests.