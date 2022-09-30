‘Extinct’ wood-eating cockroach rediscovered after 80 years

Lord Howe Island’s wood-feeding cockroach (Panesthia lata). Credit: Justin Gilligan/NSW DPE



A large, wingless wood-eating cockroach, unique to Lord Howe Island in Australia and thought to have been extinct since the 1930s, has been rediscovered by a biology student at the University of Sydney.

“For the first 10 seconds I was like, ‘No, I can’t,'” said Maxim Adams, an honors student under Professor Nathan Lo at the University of Sydney’s School of Biological Sciences. “I mean, I lifted the foundation stone under this huge banyan tree, and there it was.”

“We’ve found families of them all under this one banyan,” said senior scientist Nicholas Carlile of the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE), who explored North Bay with Adams, a secluded white-sand beach that can only be reached on foot or on foot. is accessible. water. “In fact, Maxim and Nathan were there for the rest of the week, looking under every other banyan in North Bay, but found nothing.”

Lord Howe Island’s unique wood-feeding cockroach (Panesthia lata), which was once widespread across the archipelago, was believed to have gone extinct after the arrival of rats on the island in 1918. Over the following decades, searches revealed scattered populations of close relatives to light on two small islands off the coast. But the rediscovered group is genetically different from that one.

University of Sydney Honors student Maxim Adams under the banyan tree where they made the surprising discovery. Credit: Nicholas Carlile/NSW DPE



“Its survival is great news as it has been over 80 years since it was last seen,” Lord Howe Island board chairman Atticus Fleming said of the find, which was first made in July 2022. “Lord Howe Island is truly a spectacular place. It is older than the Galápagos Islands and is home to 1,600 native invertebrate species, half of which are found nowhere else in the world.”

“These cockroaches are almost like our own version of Darwin’s finches, separated on small islands over thousands or millions of years and developing their own unique genetics,” he added.

They may not be cute and cuddly, but the roaches are the cornerstones of maintaining a healthy ecosystem on the island, acting as important recyclers of nutrients, important in accelerating the decomposition of tree trunks and as a food source for other species. That is why the scientists had explored the feasibility of reintroducing them to the main island from offshore islands. Now they don’t have to.

University of Sydney Honors student Maxim Adams discovered with one of Lord Howe Island’s wood-feeding cockroaches (Panesthia lata). Credit: Justin Gilligan/NSW DPE



“There is still so much to learn,” said Professor Lo, chief of the Molecular Ecology, Evolution, and Phylogenetics (MEEP) Lab in the School of Life and Environmental Sciences. “We hope to study their habitat, behavior and genetics and learn more about how they managed to survive, through further experiments on the island.”

The wingless cockroach is 22-40 mm long, with a metallic body color ranging from reddish to black. Australia is home to 11 species of Panesthia wood cockroaches, powerful burrowers that live indoors and feed on rotten logs in rainforest and open woodland in the coastal areas of northern and eastern Australia.

They carry specialized microorganisms in their guts that help digest the cellulose in the wood. Females give birth to nymphs that remain in family groups with the adults. But the unique arthropods behave differently and may have been misnamed.

University of Sydney Honors student Maxim Adams (l) and New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment scientist Nicholas Carlile (r) under the banyan tree where they made the surprising discovery. Credit: Justin Gilligan/NSW DPE



“Despite the common name suggesting that they are wood-feeding cockroaches and that they burrow in rotting logs, we now believe that they are more of a ‘rock roach’, with rocks being an important part of their habitat, possibly because of their co-evolution alongside the ground foraging on Lord Howe Island Woodhen,” said Carlile of the DPE, who was part of the team of scientists that rediscovered the Lord Howe Island Stick Insect in 2001 on Ball’s Pyramid, a volcanic rock 14 miles off the coast of Lord Howe Island.

Once declared extinct, Lord Howe Island stick insects are really alive

Provided by the University of Sydney

