Exquisitely thin membranes can slash energy spent refining crude oil into fuel and plastic

Queen Mary scientists have created a new type of nanomembrane that offers a less energy-intensive way to fractionate hydrocarbons from crude oil.

Global crude oil production currently stands at about 80 million barrels per day. Hydrocarbons extracted from crude oil are the main ingredients for the production of fossil fuels, plastics and polymers. The process by which they are extracted is extremely energy intensive.

Most refineries process crude oil using atmospheric and vacuum distillation, where crude oil is heated to separate compounds based on their boiling point. Typical refineries process 100,000 to 250,000 barrels per day – some process over 1 million. The maximum temperature for the distillation varies based on the quality of the crude oil, but the distillation temperatures can exceed 500°C. This process consumes 1,100 terawatt hours per year – nearly 1% of global energy consumption.

Membrane technology that can separate the molecules in crude oil according to their different sizes and classes could be a much more energy efficient process, using 90% less energy than distillation columns. Exceptionally thin nanomembranes have proven successful for extracting freshwater from seawater by repelling the salt while allowing the water to permeate through the reverse osmosis (RO) process. The researchers tried to separate hydrocarbons from crude oil using a parallel method.

This requires nanomembranes to be hydrophobic, which can provide high affinity and fast pathways for hydrocarbon processing. However, conventional nanomembranes used for RO are hydrophilic in nature and exhibit limited permeability to hydrocarbon liquids, leaving them too low for industrial crude separation.

A team led by Professor Andrew Livingston of Queen Mary University in London used multiblock oligomer amines to create hydrophobic polyamide nanofilms that offer permeability 100 times faster than that of hydrophilic nanofilms. By reducing the membrane thickness to about 10 nanometers, they achieved an order of magnitude higher permeance than current state-of-the-art hydrophobic membranes, with comparable selectivity to real crude oil fractionation. As a result, the membranes developed by the team could significantly reduce the energy consumption of crude oil processing. The fractionation analysis was performed by ExxonMobil in a laboratory in the United States.

Andrew Livingston, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Queen Mary University of London, said: “A huge amount of energy is consumed separating molecules in industry. The aim of our research is to provide energy efficient alternatives to these processes. Thanks to “The innovations in chemistry that we used to make to make these membranes allow us to achieve molecular architectures that achieve excellent separations, and provide less resource-intensive techniques for the separation of molecules.”

The study’s corresponding author, Dr. Zhiwei Jiang, research associate at Queen Mary University of London, said: “Thinner is better – the liquid passes through the membranes much faster, speeding up the process quickly and therefore reducing the plant footprint during processing. The same amount of liquids.”

The study is published in Science.

