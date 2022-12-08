‘Expressive times’: Publishing industry an open book in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2022, the story of book publishing has often been the industry itself.

Penguin Random House’s attempt to buy Simon & Schuster ended in a courtroom in Washington, DCas the Justice Department triumphed after a three-week antitrust trial last summer that also served as an extensive, often unflattering examination of how the company operates. In November, about 250 HarperCollins union workers went on striketheir calls for better wages and benefits and greater diversity in the workplace are reinforcing an industry-wide debate about the historically low wages for entry-level and middle-management workers.

And throughout the year, social media has been the meeting place for observations and revelations about the trial, the strike and other issues that once limited the publishing world to private gatherings. Authors posted their book advances, agents criticized HarperCollins and other publishers, and editors shared their annual salaries. Some staffers, such as former Macmillan editor Molly McGhee, announced on Twitter last March that they had had enough and quit.

In her resignation letter, McGhee cited “the invisibility of junior employees’ workloads” and claimed that “many executives in the publishing industry are technologically illiterate” and dependent on their assistants.

“I have a theory that publishers are at a very important decision point where they have to decide whether to continue with the ideas of the 20th century or whether to join other companies and move into the 21st century,” McGhee, 28, said recently. “And I think it’s really hard for them to make that transition.”

“There are very important conversations going on that wouldn’t have come out publicly when I started,” says Kate Testerman, founder of the KT Literary Agency. “The only people you could talk to about what was going on were co-workers or your friends.”

Jonathan Karp, CEO of Simon & Schuster, gave a shorter review: “We live in expressive times.”

Despite the phenomenal success of novelist Colleen Hooverbook sales fell about 6% from 2021 historical highs, according to NPD BookScan, which tracks about 85% of hardcover and paperback sales. Publishers cite the reduction in pandemic regulations and more people leaving their homes as a factor. But the numbers are still above the last pre-pandemic year, 2019, and the power of literature remains strong not only in the minds of the book community, but also among government officials and political activists.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who responded last fall to the U.S. District Court’s decision to block the merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, said the proposed deal “extends the breadth, depth and diversity of our stories and ideas.” would have diminished, and ultimately impoverished our democracy.”

Conservatives, meanwhile, continued their efforts to bring in books from school and libraries, with Missouri alone targeting nearly 300, from Margaret Atwood’s Dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale” to a Manga edition of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” The American Library Association reported increasing attempts at banning, especially books with racial and LGBTQ themes, and widespread harassment of librarians. A prominent book takedown advocate, Moms for Liberty, describes its mission as defending “parental rights at all levels of government.”

In some ways, book publishing is still an outlier from other arts and entertainment industries. Video and music stores have largely disappeared, but brick-and-mortar bookstores have endured despite Amazon.com’s growing size and power; the American Bookselling Association, the trade group for independent stores, reports the highest number of members in decades. Publishing also remains high compared to music or movies or sports, the kind of industry where executives like Michael Pietsch, CEO of Hachette, swore at the Penguin Random House trial that cops don’t lie to them.

“It would be devastating (if they did),” Pietsch recently told The Associated Press. “We have an industry that operates pretty much on trust.”

But beyond that, says Madeline McIntosh, CEO of Penguin Random House US, the industry is no longer isolated from larger trends — whether it’s inflation and supply chain delays, or questions about diversity and working conditions. She and others cite the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and social media, along with the emerging influence of younger workers.

“Some of us sound like the older generation during the rise of the hippies, where we say, ‘Kids these days, what the hell are they up to?'” says McIntosh, 53. “Given the current state of the world, It makes perfect sense that Gen Z is determined to change the status quo. This is perhaps one of those generations that has left its mark on the culture for a long time.”

Karp sees the current moment as a coming of age for Gen Z, not only within publishing but also on bestseller lists, with Hoover’s “It Starts With Us”, Jennette McCurdy’s memoir “I’m Glad My Mother Died” and rom-com fiction like “Hook, Line and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey, among many works that capitalize on the enthusiasm of younger readers.

Karp, 58, knows for himself how generations can differ: After Simon & Schuster announced it would publish former Vice President Mike Pence’s memoirs “So Help Me God,” released this fall, younger staffers confronted him at a virtual town hall meeting, objecting to Pence’s service in the Trump administration and his conservative stances on gay rights and other issues. Some expressed open dissatisfaction with Karp’s response that Simon & Schuster was committed to publishing a range of political positions.

“They wanted answers and they deserved answers,” Karp said recently. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with questioning your work culture.”

In recent years, employees have challenged and overthrown traditions that have endured for decades or more, even back to the origins of American book publishing—that a politically liberal culture committed to broadening public opinion was itself predominantly white; that the vitality of the publishing house’s mission—and the glamor of New York’s literary culture—compensated for the low wages (usually less than $50,000 for new hires) and long hours that forced some staffers to live at home or rent apartments for years. share with multiple roommates.

‘There was an agreement that you have to prove your commitment. That if you hold out, you’ll see the money. Just get through the first five years,” said Rachel Kambury, 31, a HarperCollins editor-in-chief who is currently on strike. “I now feel like the lid is off on so many issues that have been prevalent in publishing.”

“I’ve met a lot of young people over the years and they have such a different sensitivity and vocabulary,” says young adult author Maureen Johnson, 49, whose books include “13 Little Blue Envelopes” and the upcoming “Nine Liars.” ”, part of her series ‘Truly Devious’. “I have a feeling they aren’t kidding. They feel that they are worthy of themselves as human beings and feel that it doesn’t have to be that way.”