Exposure to blue light can up the risk of early onset puberty and even disrupt fertility

Rates of precocious puberty in the US have been rising for decades of concern of many experts

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Exposure to the blue light emitted by cell phones and tablets at a young age may increase a child’s risk of early puberty and may even harm their fertility in the future, a new study finds.

A Turkish research team found that blue light increased levels of reproductive hormones in rats exposed to it regularly, causing them to go through puberty earlier and have changes in their ovaries that could potentially harm future fertility.

The dangers of blue light to sleep have long been researched and reported, but experts fear the rampant use of smartphones and tablets among young people could be more harmful than anyone could have ever imagined.

It could also explain the jump into precocious puberty — when a child goes through puberty well ahead of its normal timing — suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of children spend more hours staring at screens each day.

Early puberty has been linked to higher rates of depression and anxiety throughout life, and even breast and uterine cancer.

A study shows that exposure to blue light during early childhood can increase a child’s risk of going through puberty early and also cause long-term fertility problems. Early puberty is linked to an increased risk of mental health problems and even certain cancers later in life (file photo)

‘We have found that exposure to blue light, sufficient to alter melatonin levels, is also able to alter reproductive hormone levels and cause puberty to begin earlier in our rat model. In addition, the longer the exposure, the earlier the onset,” Dr Aylin Kilinç Uğurlu said in a statement.

Researchers, who will present their findings Friday at the 60th annual meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Endocrinology, collected 18 female rats for the study.

Young girls are now going through puberty earlier than in the past – and experts say it could cause them lifelong problems Young girls in America are going through puberty at a younger age than before, and while the causes are still in question, some experts fear it could have negative effects on young women’s health later in life — both mentally and physically. The median age of puberty in the US has dropped from the typical, biologically recognized age of 12 to 10 years for women. Black and Hispanic girls in particular go through puberty one year earlier on average. Experts tell DailyMail.com that America’s growing obesity crisis could be to blame, blaming poor nutrition for pushing up puberty. Others think it may be caused by violent childhood, and there is also the theory that it is related to imbalance of certain hormones. There are also the long-term negative drawbacks, such as a link between early puberty and developing cancer – which remains unexplained for now – and the traumatic experiences caused by a young girl growing up just a little too fast. The phenomenon was first discovered by Dr. Marcia Herman-Giddens, a public health expert at the University of North Carolina, when she began collecting data on more than 17,000 girls in the mid-1990s. She found that the average age of puberty decreased to ten years, with some girls developing as early as six years of age. Her findings sparked further research on the subject, with experts in many fields exploring what caused this shift and what its long-term effects may be. Both the causes and consequences of precocious puberty, when a child undergoes the process too early, are far-reaching and cannot be explained by a simple, one-size-fits-all solution alone. Instead, pushing puberty forward can be the result of several factors. And the consequences it can have on a girl’s life can be far-reaching.

The rodents were divided into three groups. One was placed on a normal light cycle, while the other two were exposed to six or 12 hours of blue light every day.

Puberty occurred significantly earlier than expected in both blue light groups.

Rats in the 12-hour group also had puberty earlier than the six-hour group, demonstrating an association between increased exposure to blue light and the time of puberty.

The rats in the two blue light groups also showed increased levels of estradiol and luteinizing reproductive hormones, which is consistent with early puberty.

Physical changes in the ovarian tissue of the rats were also noted by the research team.

Researchers aren’t sure how consistent these findings would be with humans, but still point to a potential risk these ever-present devices could pose.

“Because this is a rat study, we can’t be sure that these findings will be replicated in children, but these data suggest that blue light exposure may be considered a risk factor for the earlier onset of puberty,” Uğurlu said.

The rats in the study were also found to have lower levels of melatonin than their peers — consistent with the damage blue light also does on human sleep.

Researchers fear that a generation of young children raised in a world where the devices consume almost everything will cause puberty to rise rapidly — with many negative side effects.

Early puberty in young girls, in particular, is on the rise, and has been for decades.

The median age of puberty in the US has dropped from the typical, biologically recognized age of 12 to 10 years for women. Black and Hispanic girls in particular go through puberty one year earlier on average.

Experts told DailyMail.com in June that America’s growing obesity crisis could be to blame, blaming poor nutrition for pushing up puberty.

Others think it may be caused by violent childhood, and there is also the theory that it is related to imbalance of certain hormones.

There are also the long-term negatives, such as a link between early puberty and developing cancer – which remains unexplained for now – and the traumatic experiences caused by a young girl growing up just a little too fast.

The Turkish research team notes that the rate of precocious puberty is believed to have exploded in the past two years, and fears that increased screen time for many children during lockdowns may have played a role.