Exposed! International Space Station tests organisms, materials in space

EXPOSE-R2 flight hardware with dried cells of Chroococcidiopsis sp. 029 mixed with Martian regolith analog to simulate Mars-like conditions for the BIOMEX experiment on the response of melanin-containing fungi to space. After exposure, the cells were returned to soil and rehydrated for DNA sequencing. Credit: Roscosmos/ESA



Space may look empty, but it contains extreme temperatures, high levels of background radiation, micrometeoroids and the unfiltered glare of the sun. In addition, materials and equipment on the outside of the International Space Station are exposed to atomic oxygen (AO) and other charged particles as it orbits the Earth at the very edge of our atmosphere. Only the most hardy materials, equipment and organisms can withstand this harsh environment, and scientists researching the orbiting lab have identified some of them for various potential uses.

“There are ways to test the different components of space exposure individually on the ground, but the only way to get the combined effect of them all at the same time is in orbit,” said Mark Shumbera of Aegis Aerospace , owner and operator of the MISSE Flight Facility (MISSE-FF), a platform for space exposure studies at the station. “That’s important because combined effects can be very different from individual ones.”

Missions launch approximately every six months to MISSE-FF, which is sponsored by the ISS National Lab. Experiments began when the platform was installed in 2018 and will continue for the life of the space station, Shumbera says. A previous MISSE facility in operation from 2001 to 2016 hosted the first station-based exposure experiments.

Some of these missions help researchers understand how new technologies are responding to the space environment. “Before you use a technology on an operational satellite or vehicle, you want to make sure it will perform as you think it will in space,” he says.

Atomic Oxygen Erosion of Teflon Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) after more than 5 years of space exposure. Credit: Kim de Groh, NASA Glenn



MISSE-FF has high-definition cameras that periodically take pictures of all items on the exposure decks and sensors to capture environmental conditions such as temperature, radiation, and UV and AO exposure. All test items are also returned to the ground for post-flight analysis.

NASA scientists have flown multiple missions on the MISSE-FF to analyze the effects of atomic oxygen and radiation on hundreds of samples and devices.

For example, MISSE-9 assessed how polymers, composites and coatings coped with space exposure. For this and other MISSE missions, Kim de Groh, senior materials researcher at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, is testing two primary environmental degradation effects. The first is how quickly a material erodes as a result of AO interaction. It measures mass loss in space-exposed materials and uses that information to calculate AO erosion yield values. These values ​​help spacecraft designers determine whether specific materials are suitable for use and how thick those materials should be.

Materials used to insulate spacecraft can become brittle in space due to radiation and temperature changes in orbit. This embrittlement can cause cracks and problems, such as overheating a part of a spacecraft. The Groh also tests the durability of different materials to find materials that can withstand embrittlement.

“The ideal situation is to actually expose samples to space, to experience all of the harsh environmental conditions at the same time,” says de Groh.

ESA (European Space Agency) EXPOSE-R-2 facility is another platform that offers scientists the opportunity to test samples in space. ESA studies that have used the facility include BOSS and BIOMEX, which exposed biofilms, biomolecules and extremophiles to space- and Mars-like conditions. Extremophiles are organisms that can live in conditions that are unbearable or even fatal for most life forms.

Increasing autonomy is critical for future missions that travel further from Earth and cannot rely on resupply missions. According to Daniela Billi, a professor in the biology department at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and a researcher for BOSS and BIOMEX, microorganisms that tolerate extreme conditions could potentially be used in life support systems for such missions. For example, cyanobacteria can use the available resources to fix carbon (convert carbon dioxide from the air into carbohydrates) and produce oxygen.

During the exposure to the space station, dried Chroococcidiopsis cells received a dose of ionizing radiation equivalent to a trip to Mars. Their response suggests the bacteria can be transported to the planet and rehydrated on demand. The dried cells were also mixed with a Mars regolith or dust simulant and received a UV dose equivalent to approximately 4 hours of exposure on the Martian surface.

Large cracks in the Hubble Space Telescope Light Shield solar-focused multilayer insulation observed during its second maintenance mission after nearly 7 years in space. Credit: Townsend, High Performance Polymers



NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Anne McClain install the MISSE-FF in the airlock of the Japanese Kibo laboratory module before depressurizing the unit to move the facility to the outside of the space station. Credit: NASA



“The purpose of this study was to verify whether this cyanobacterium can repair DNA damage built up during travel to Mars and exposure to unadulterated Martian conditions,” Billi says.

Recently published Results suggest they can: DNA sequencing of cells rehydrated after exposure showed no increase in mutation rate compared to controls grown under terrestrial conditions. This result increases the potential to use this organism to deploy available resources on site to support human settlements.

Another study using the EXPOSE-R-2 facility found it signs of life in melanin-containing fungi after 16 months of space exposure. Fungal melanin pigment appears to play a role in cellular resistance to extreme conditions, including radiation, and could potentially be used as radiation protection in future deep space missions. In the experiment, a thin layer of one strain of melanized fungus reduced radiation levels by nearly 2% and possibly even 5%.

The MISSE Flight Facility on the outside of the space station. Credit: NASA



In addition to fungi, researchers used the ESA platform to expose the dormant stages of some 40 species of multicellular animals and plants to space for the EXPOSE-R IBMP study. Results showed that many of these organisms remained viable and even completed life cycles and reproduction over several generations, suggesting that future travel to other planets could take terrestrial life forms for use in ecological life support systems and for creating artificial ecosystems.

As people move further into space and stay there longer, tests conducted on the space station’s exposure platforms help ensure that the materials and systems they carry are ready for the journey.

Researchers develop drugs to enable longer space missions