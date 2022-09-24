Explosive new book pits Palace aides and Sussex Survivors’ Club against ‘narcissistic’ Meghan

Palace aides believed the Duchess of Sussex deliberately left a “trail of evidence” as she carefully planned her departure from the royal family, a new book claims.

It is claimed her aides – who called themselves the “Sussex Survivors’ Club” after Meghan and Harry left their roles – called the duchess a “narcissistic sociopath”.

Extracts from Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown by Valentine Low were published by The Sunday Times last night.

The book describes the Sussexes’ deteriorating relationship with their staff – a ‘retinue of… decent people’ who had believed in Meghan and ‘would have done anything’ to help the couple succeed.

But it claims aides came to believe Meghan’s departure was premeditated and that ‘one of the [her] the concern was whether she would be able to make money for herself’.

A former employee told the author: ‘She wanted to be fired because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.’

And sources said her team reportedly said of her on repeated occasions, “We were played.”

Extracts from the book claim Mrs Cohen would tell Edward Young (left), the Queen’s private secretary, and Clive Alderton (th), Charles’ private secretary, that if it all went wrong the palace would need evidence of the duty of care it had shown. to Harry and Meghan

The book quotes a source as saying that Mrs Cohen (pictured) was ‘bullied’ and that nothing she did was ever good enough for the couple

The book claims staff became convinced the Duchess wanted to show how the institution had failed her – and even felt there was a cynical motive behind her decision to complain to HR bosses, who listened sympathetically but offered no help.

“This was inevitable: HR is there to deal with employee issues, not members of the royal family,” the book says. ‘Meghan would probably have known, so what was she doing there? To lay a trail of evidence would be the cynical answer.’

A former employee told Low: ‘Everyone knew the institution would be judged on her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking she would be happy.’

In her March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan emphasized the difference between the Queen and those around her – those she felt denied help when she was in her time of greatest need and perpetuated “falsehoods” about her.

The Duchess’s lawyers last year denied Miss Cohen had been bullied and said the couple were always grateful for her support and dedication.

But the aides became so disillusioned that they began to suspect that even her most desperate pleas were part of a deliberate strategy designed to facilitate her departure.

The books claim: ‘They think she wanted to be able to say “Look how they failed to support me”.’

Core members of the Survivors’ Club included Samantha Cohen – who had been personally asked by the Queen to step in as the couple’s private secretary, and who worked for the Sussexes from after their wedding in May 2018 until the end of their South Africa tour in September 2019 – and Sara Latham, who was in charge of communications. Others included Assistant Press Secretary Marnie Gaffney.

Part of the problem, according to one source, was that everyone in the palace was too mild and civil: ‘When someone decides not to be civil, they don’t know what to do. They were run over by her, and then run over by Harry.’ Extracts claim Ms Cohen, who had 17 years’ experience working at the palace, would often tell Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, and Clive Alderton, Charles’ private secretary, that if it all went wrong the palace needed evidence of the duty of care, Harry and Meghan had shown that.

The new book, which is set to reveal some bombshells, quotes a source as saying that Ms Cohen (pictured behind the Queen and Ms Markle) was a “broken record” in showing that the Sussexes had been given a duty of care.

The Queen had personally asked Samantha Cohen to step in as the couple’s private secretary, which she did from May 2018 until the end of the Sussexes’ tour of South Africa in 2019

The duty of care was decisive. ‘[Sam] was a broken record with them on it,’ said a source.

The book quotes a source as saying that Mrs Cohen was ‘bullied’ and that nothing she did was ever good enough for the couple. It is claimed that a source once said: ‘Sam [Cohen] always made it clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.’

They have also long described such claims as ‘massively inaccurate’ and that the Duchess has ‘absolutely denied’ bullying anyone. While an inquiry launched by Buckingham Palace concluded it would review how it handled bullying complaints, it did not say Meghan had actually bullied anyone.

According to the book, tensions were heightened by Harry and Meghan’s ‘deteriorating relationship with Alderton and Young’.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey said: “Meghan came to see Young as the inflexible, bureaucratic figure who summed up what was [wrong] with BP [Buckingham Palace] mentality, and the feeling was mutual. Young really came to dislike Meghan’s style.’

Harry was just as dismissive of the two senior courtiers as Meghan. An insider said: ‘He used to send them horrible emails. So bad.’

Their escape plans were kept under the utmost secrecy. The book says: ‘When Harry and Meghan went to Canada on their six-week break in November 2019… Meghan wouldn’t even tell their nanny, Lorren, where they were going.’

Meghan confided in a member of her staff that the couple would not be coming back, according to the book, but others only found out in January 2020. ‘They had a hard time accepting that they were being dumped…’ the book says . ‘Some of them were in tears.’