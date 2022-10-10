Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military launched a barrage of rockets into Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev, early Monday, attacking civilian targets in what could retaliate Moscow for bombing a key bridge linking Russia with its annex. territory of Crimea.

The first attacks on Kiev in four months targeted the center of the city, leaving people dead and injured, an emergency service spokesman told the AP.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, blasts have been reported in the Shevchenko district, a large area in central Kiev that includes the historic Old Town and several government buildings.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing at least one explosion near the main building of the Kiev National University in central Kiev.

After the first early morning strikes in Kiev, more loud explosions were heard later in the morning as an intensification of the Russian attack that could spell a major escalation in the war.

Meanwhile, Associated Press reporters in the center of the city of Dnipro saw the bodies of several people being killed in an industrial estate on the outskirts of the city. Windows in the area were shattered and there was glass on the street.

Ukrainian media also reported explosions in a number of other locations, including the western city of Lviv, a refuge for many fleeing fighting in the east, as well as Kharkiv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.

In Lviv, energy infrastructure was affected, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of rocket attacks.

The multiple attacks came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to meet with his security council, as Moscow’s war in Ukraine nears its eight-month milestone and the Kremlin reels from humiliating battlefield setbacks in areas it is trying to protect. annex amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive in recent weeks.

A day earlier, Putin had called the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea an act of terrorism carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting with the chairman of the Russian Commission of Inquiry on Sunday, Putin said that “there is no doubt that it was an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure.”

