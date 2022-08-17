Explosions hit Russian military base in Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Russia blamed sabotage with explosions at one of its military bases in Moscow-annexed Crimea, while Kiev hinted it was responsible, as Ukrainian officials said their strategy was to destroy supply lines supporting the Russian invasion. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the crisis in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

21:02: Macron says he discussed the crisis in Ukraine with Modi. in India

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the crisis in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone on Tuesday, and the two agreed to work together to end the conflict, the French presidency said.

Macron also held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Tuesday, in which the French leader expressed concern about the risks to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities from the fighting with Russia.

8:42 p.m.: Ukrainian nuclear power company says Russian hackers attacked website

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power company Energoatom said a Russian hacker group launched a major three-hour attack on its website on Tuesday, but caused no significant problems.

“The Russian group ‘People’s Cyber ​​Army’ carried out a cyber attack involving 7.25 million bot users, simulating hundreds of millions of views of the company’s main page,” Energoatom said in a statement. “(This) had no significant impact on the operation of the Energoatom website.”

7:46 PM: Estonia removes Soviet-era monument from the city of Narva

Estonia on Tuesday removed a Soviet World War II monument from Narva — a city with a large Russian-speaking minority — accusing Russia of using such monuments to fuel tensions.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement that the move was in response to “increasing tensions and confusion around memorials in Narva”.

“We must act quickly to ensure public order and internal security,” she said.

Local opposition to the removal of the monument had raised fears of a repeat of the riots that broke out in Tallinn in 2007 over the removal of a Soviet monument.

A World War II T-34 tank that was part of the memorial in Narva will be taken to the Estonian War Museum and a mass grave of war victims will be given a “neutral grave marker” instead.

6:49 PM: Zelensky, Erdogan and Guterres meet in Ukraine on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet in Ukraine on Thursday, the United Nations said.

“At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the secretary general will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Ukrainian leader,” Guterres’ spokesman said on Tuesday.

Guterres will then visit the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on the Black Sea on Friday before departing for Turkey.

5:55 pm: European gas prices rise to peak in six months

European gas prices soared to a six-month high on Tuesday, exacerbating fears of a recession as the region faces the prospect of rationing following cuts in Russian supplies.

In Europe, the natural gas reference price Dutch TTF rose by about 10 percent on 1 point to over €250 per megawatt hour – the highest level since early March, or not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Energy prices are rising in Europe,” market analyst Fawad Razaqzada of City Index and FOREX.com told AFP.

“The reduced Russian energy supplies of just 20 percent of capacity through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have increased the risk of rationing in the coming months,” he added.

5:40 PM: Ship with first Ukrainian grain cargo docks in Tartous. in Syria

The first ship to leave Ukraine under a deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago was docked in Tartous in Syria on Tuesday, according to a dispatch source and satellite data.

Sierra Leone flagged Razoni departed from the Ukrainian port of Odessa on August 1, under the grain agreement, but did not land as planned in Lebanon. Its location hadn’t been clear for the past few days as it had turned off its transponder.

