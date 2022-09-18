Explosion of relief spoke of deep love for Son Heung-min at Tottenham

They’ll all tell you it doesn’t matter who scores the goals as long as the team wins, of course, but the explosion of joy when Son Heung-min fired his first into the top corner suggested a different truth.

It was Tottenham’s fourth in the win against hapless Leicester, beaming curled into the top corner with his right foot from 25 yards, and the goalscorer froze as the pressure of 118 days without a goal wore off.

“I couldn’t move,” said Son, who had started the game on the bench. ‘I was just emotional for myself. I did not know what to do. I just stood still, looking at the sky, looking at the crowd. In my head, my whole family came to mind, the whole staff, all my teammates. That’s why I just stood there and thought.’

The goals were the striker’s first of the season after struggling earlier in the campaign

Thirteen minutes later, swept away by emotion, Son had completed a hat-trick, the third awarded after a VAR check for offside to another deafening roar from the home crowd, and he left a hero with the ball under his arm.

All this seven years after his first goal for Spurs, two inside two minutes in the Europa League against Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

“I was born to love football and I’m still in love with football,” said Son. ‘I think about football. I’m an attacking player and when I don’t score I’m not happy. How can I be happy if I have an incredible opportunity to score or create chances? If I’m happy and I don’t score, I wouldn’t be here.

South Korean Son Heung-min ended his 118-day drought with a hat-trick in 14 minutes

Sometimes when I go home, even if we have won the game, I am still upset because my performance was not good and there are things I can do better and the mistakes I made because I missed the chances. I always think about football because I made it here and that’s who I am.

“I love football even in the difficult moments and that’s why I’m here.”

Strikers need goals to survive and Son’s barren run hit hard after last season ended with 12 goals in 10 games. Spurs boss Antonio Conte resisted the urge to leave him out until Saturday and all the pre-match talk was about the Premier League’s Golden Boot winner dropping to the bench.

“Sometimes you achieve so many amazing things that people naturally want to look at you and give you more attention,” Son said. ‘But that’s why I’m here to do better things and to learn something.

Son admitted to being disappointed with his performances so far this campaign for Tottenham

– It was of course some difficult first few games, but this is the lesson. I am not 18 years old. I wish I was. But I have experienced enough in professional football teams. I had some bad periods and some great ones.

“Even when I had a good period, I learned so many things. You know better than me that in the bad periods you learn so much. I’m doing it right now. It wasn’t that bad, but in these hard moments I had some lessons and really good people around me to help me.’

Son’s late treble gave a different complexion to the game. Leicester had taken an early lead through a twice-taken Youri Tieleman penalty, only to slip behind to goals scored by Harry Kane and Eric Dier from corners.

Antonio Conte (right) has insisted that all players get a chance after the international break

James Maddison leveled the score at 2-2 with a wonderful finish and the visitors were as creative in attack as they were fragile in defence.

Rodrigo Bentancur punished a mistake by Wilfred Ndidi to score his first Tottenham goal before Son reveled in space on the break as the game opened up amid Leicester’s desperate bid to find a way back.

Conte said: ‘I’m happy for Sonny. We can try to give an explanation if a player doesn’t score, but at the end of the day the striker has to score because if he doesn’t, the confidence drops.

‘I’m happy that he changed the game in this way, but I’m especially happy for the team because we needed this and we have 17 points after seven games.’

Match statistics 3 – Son Heung-min failed to score from any of his first 17 shots this season – he then scored with three of his next four attempts on goal against Leicester. 17 – Tottenham’s 17 points from seven Premier League games this season is their joint-best record at this stage of a campaign. The last time they started so strongly, they finished second – only behind Antonio Conte’s Chelsea! Just 129 seconds separated Leicester’s first and Spurs’ equaliser.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Lloris 7.5; Sanchez 5 (Romero 59 min, 6), Dier 6.5, Lenglet 6; Perisic 5.5 (Royal 55, 6.5), Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 7.5, Sessegnon 6; Kulusevski 7 (Bissouma 70, 6.5), Kane 7, Richarlison 6 (Søn 59, 8).

Scorers: Kane 8, Dier 21, Bentancur 47, Son 73, 84, 88.

Reserved: Perisic.

Manager: Antonio Conte 7.

Leicester City (4-3-1-2): Department 5; Castagne 6, Evans 5, Faes 5, Justin 5; Ndidi 5 (Soumare 85), Tielemans 5, Dewsbury-Hall 6 (Iheanacho 74, 5); Maddison 7; Daka 6 (Vardy 74, 5), Barnes 5.5.

Scorers: Tielemans 6 (pen), Maddison 42.

Reserved: Ndidi, Daka.

Manager: Brendan Rodgers 6.

Judging: Simon Hooper 6.5.

Presence: 61,450.