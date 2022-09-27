Exploring the reality of unread Stasi files

Cognition (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.cognition.2022.105247″ width=”800″ height=”489″/> Fifteen reasons not to view the Stasi file in prevalence order in the survey survey (multiple answers were allowed). Credit: Cognition (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.cognition.2022.105247



Many people, including public figures like Nobel laureate Günter Grass, former West German chancellor Helmut Schmidt and union leader Claus Weselsky, choose not to read their Stasi files. How can this behavior be explained? And what are the implications for the collective approach to remembrance and transparency in post-dictatorial societies? A study by the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Technical University of Dresden provides insight into these questions.

Wiretapping, eavesdropping and tracking: The German Democratic Republic (GDR) went to extraordinary lengths to control its citizens. In numerous files, employees and employees of the Ministry of State Security – better known as the Stasi – reported in detail about the lives of both GDR citizens and foreigners. After the collapse of the GDR in 1989, the Stasi files were confiscated and the archives were opened in 1991.

Over the next three decades, more than 2 million citizens applied to view their records. But it seems likely that the majority of those affected did not take the opportunity to read their files. The researchers estimate that if all DDR citizens who believed a file existed about them had applied for access, there would have been about 5 million requests.

So why do so many people not want to know if they have been spied on or betrayed – and by whom? “What we’re dealing with here is the psychological phenomenon of deliberate ignorance,” said Ralph Hertwig, director of the Center for Adaptive Rationality. “Sometimes people deliberately decide to omit potentially important information. And it’s not because they’re burying their heads in the sand — their decisions are driven by considerations that can range from regulating expected negative emotions to fairness considerations.”

To investigate people’s reasons for not viewing their Stasi files, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Technical University of Dresden combined research methods from psychology with life history interviews.

More than 160 people contacted the research team in response to radio and newspaper interviews about the research topic. Of these, 134 participated in a survey and another 22 in semi-standardized interviews.

The survey revealed a wide range of reasons for intentional ignorance: The most frequently cited reason (78.4%) was that the information in the files was no longer relevant.

Other common reasons were that colleagues (58.2%) or friends or relatives (54.5%) may have worked as informants, or that the information could negatively affect respondents’ ability to trust others (44% ). The bureaucracy associated with requesting access to the file was mentioned by 40% of the respondents. Others questioned the usefulness and credibility of the information in the files: almost two in five respondents (38.8%) believed they already knew what was in their file, and almost a third (29.1%) doubted the accuracy of the information it contained. contained.

Political beliefs and dissatisfaction with the public debate about the GDR past also contributed to respondents’ reluctance to view their dossier: about 38% thought it was wrong to view the GDR in terms of the Stasi only. About 22% did not read their file because they identified themselves as loyal citizens of the GDR.

For some respondents, the choice not to read their file was dictated by the experiences and behavior of others: about 22% did not read their file because they knew people who regretted doing so and about 15% because most people around them hadn’t read their file. file neither.

The results of the semi-standardized interviews showed that the participants prioritized their social relationships and maintaining harmony between family, friends and acquaintances over other reasons. The collective memory culture, on the other hand, sees transparency and knowledge as instrumental for shaping a better society in the present and the future.

“Although individual memory and public memory culture influence each other, the underlying motives can clearly diverge. This congruence or lack thereof is an important factor in the pace of social change,” said Dagmar Ellerbrock, professor of modern and contemporary history at the Technical University of Dresden. . Together with Ralph Hertwig, she led the research project “The Unread Stasi Files: Deliberate Ignorance and Transformation.”

Little is known about intentional ignorance at the individual level in times of social transformation, she continues. For example, although there has been extensive research in Germany into the denial of their support for or active complicity in the crimes of the Nazi regime, the individual motives behind this denial and especially the relationship with collective memory cultures have not yet been studied. The opening of the Stasi files offers a unique opportunity to explore how citizens of a collapsed state make sense of their choice not to look into the past.

More information:

Ralph Hertwig et al, Why people choose willful ignorance in times of societal transformation, Cognition (2022). Ralph Hertwig et al, Why people choose willful ignorance in times of societal transformation,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.cognition.2022.105247

Provided by Max Planck Institute for Human Development